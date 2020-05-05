AAL Stock Price: American Airlines Group inc still from touchdown after Buffet's blow

- American Airlines' share prices are declining while broader stock markets are on the rise.
- Warren Buffet's depressing words about AAL and the airline industry are weighing.
- The industry will need more time to take off after the coronavirus crisis.
"I wish them luck" – the words of legendary investor Warren Buffet, owner of Berkshire Hathaway on the airline industry, are taking their toll. Buffet said he is selling stocks of airlines in a changing world, during his annual investor gathering, held online.
He also said that his firm is sitting on cash, and stock markets are recovering anyway. Yet for airlines, his words resonate with many investors. Government across the world have slapped travel bans and forced people to stay indoors in order to curb the outbreak of coronavirus. Flights have been canceled and people are not traveling.
These measures have had success in several countries reporting drops in deaths from COVID-19 and fewer cases. That has prompted some to lift restrictions. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, announced such easing and contributed to boosting markets. In Texas, where American Airlines is based, the state never endured a strict order and has let it lapse.
Nevertheless, airports are seen as no-go zones, and AAL, one of the largest carriers in the world has limited room to rise.
Will the federal government bail out the company? THat cannot be ruled out, but fatigue from helping struggling companies – a scar from the financial crisis – will likely prevent any imminent action.
All in all, the failure of America Airlines Group to advance while the broader NASDAQ and S&P indexes are rising is a warning sign.
AAL Stock Chart
AAL's stock price is hovering above the yearly lows and seems vulnerable to further falls. The $9.50 level is critical, and falling below that line would place the stock price at the lowest since 2013. Significant resistance awaits at $11 and at $12.50, which have capped the share 's price recently.
Foreign exchange (forex) trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk grows as the leverage is higher.
investment objectives, risk appetite and the trader’ level of experience should be carefully weighed before entering the forex market. There is always a possibility of losing some or all of your initial investment / deposit, so you should not invest money which is which it can’t afford to lose. The high risk that is involved with currency trading must be known to you. Please ask for advice from an independent financial advisor before entering this market.
Any comments made on Forex Crunch or on other sites that have received permission to republish the content originating on Forex Crunch reflect the opinions of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinions of any of Forex Crunch’s authorized authors. Forex Crunch has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: Omissions and errors may occur.
Any news, analysis, opinion, price quote or any other information contained on Forex Crunch and permitted re-published content should be taken as general market commentary. This is by no means investment advice. Forex Crunch will not accept liability for any damage, loss, including without limitation to, any profit loss, which may either arise directly or indirectly from use of such information.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces amid a better market mood, ISM data
EUR/USD has recovered from the blow it received from Germany's court ruling and rises alongside stock markets. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 41.8, yet the employment component tumbled to 30.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.
Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving
With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.
Gold: Stuck in a range around $1700 mark, downside seems limited
Gold extended its two-way/directionless trading action for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and remained confined in a $20 trading range around the $1700 mark.
WTI consolidates the rally above $22 ahead of API
Having reached the highest level in three weeks at $22.77 in early Europe, WTI (June futures on Nymex) eased slightly in the EU session, now consolidating the upsurge above the 22 handle.