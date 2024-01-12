A Trump victory and permanent change in US political system would be overwhelmingly USD negative – Commerzbank

One of the topics that is likely to occupy us for much of 2024 is the US election. Would a second Donald Trump presidency be USD positive or negative? Economists at Commerzbank analyze the possible scenarios.
USD-supportive factors will predominate in the short term if Trump keeps his hands off the Fed
If Trump keeps his hands off the Fed and does not pursue a USD-weakening intervention policy, USD-supportive factors will prevail in the short term. Therefore, we will have to watch whether Trump makes credible statements on Fed independence and USD exchange rate policy during the election campaign.
At the same time, however, we need to keep an eye on whether a Trump victory could actually lead to a lasting change in the US political system, i.e. whether his policies would be relevant for more than four years. If the campaign makes such a scenario seem likely, a higher probability of a Trump victory would not necessarily lead to USD strength.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after soft US producer inflation data
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0950 and erased its daily losses in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the monthly Core PPI was unchanged in December for the third straight month, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction and advanced above 1.2750 after dropping toward 1.2700 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the American session after the latest data showed that the annual PPI rose at a softer pace than expected in December.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly high above $2,050
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh weekly high above $2,050. Escalating geopolitical tensions and retreating US Treasury bond yields following soft producer inflation data from the US fuel XAU/USD's rally ahead of the weekend.
Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
After the successful launch of 11 Bitcoin spot ETFs on Thursday, all eyes were set on the flows. In other words, how much capital would come into the ETFs after the historic approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.
Tensions rise in the Red Sea
For now, we are not overly concerned that the events in the Red Sea would affect global markets. Risk markets could take a hit from the rising geopolitical uncertainty, but at this point, we do not see this constituting an inflation shock.