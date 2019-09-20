A divided Fed is expected to cut rates further – UOB

Senior Economist Alview Liew and Head of Markets Strategy Heng Koon How at UOB Group assessed the recent FOMC event.
Key Quotes
“The FOMC, as widely expected, cut its policy Fed Funds Target Rate (FFTR) by 25bp to a range of 1.75-2.00% in its Sep meeting, but it was not a unanimous decision as there were three dissenters: Boston Fed President, Eric Rosengren and Kansas Fed President, Esther George dissented for the second consecutive meeting because they wanted to keep rates unchanged. In contrast, St Louis Fed President Bullard dissented because he wanted to cut FFTR by 50bps instead of 25bps”.
“But the split within the ranks of the Fed Reserve has intensified based on 1) the increase in number of dissenters within the FOMC voters and 2) the emergence of three distinct groups of FOMC participants according to the Sep Dotplot’s 2019 FFTR projection. If the lack of consensus (widening of differences) worsens further, then that will complicate the FOMC outlook and weaken the case for lower rates for the rest of this year”.
“There was no material change in the text of the Sep FOMC statement with the Fed keeping its pledge to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion” which still keeps the door open for the Fed to rate cuts. In his press conference, FOMC Chairman Powell said the Fed lowered interest rates to keep economy strong, provide insurance against risks, but he still did not commit to further rate cuts, only “moderate rate adjustments.”
“After delivering the two 25bps cuts in Jul and Sep, we still project two more 25bps “insurance” rate cuts at the 29/30 Oct and the 10/11 Dec FOMC, bringing the upper bound of the FFTR lower to 1.5% and well below the 2% inflation target. But the split within the ranks of the Fed Reserve adds uncertainty to our call. We are still confident of the Oct rate cut but have lowered the probability of a Dec rate cut from 75% to 55%”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD's range play continues ahead of Eurozone Consumer Confidence
EUR/USD remains directionless despite the drop in the US treasury yields. An above-forecast Eurozone Consumer Confidence will likely push the pair higher to the trendline falling from June highs.
GBP/USD sits at 2-month tops ahead of key Brexit talks
Fresh optimism surrounding the Brexit deal propels GBP/USD to a two-month high. Brexit talks between the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will be the key.
USD/JPY: Bears eyeing break below 107.45
USD/JPY trades modestly flat, with the bias leaning to the downside, as we wind down into the close for the week following a data-heavy number of sessions which have left more questions unanswered and the outlook murky.
Gold holds on to recovery gains amid trade/political pessimism
In addition to bouncing off multi-month-old rising trend-line, Gold gains support form recently downbeat trade/political headlines while taking the bids to $1,500 during Friday’s Asian session.
Markets unmoved by Fed cut and pause
The Federal Reserve’s latest twist in monetary policy, reducing the fed funds for a second time in two months and then pausing for instructions has left markets without a clear direction on interest rates. Equites ended mixed.