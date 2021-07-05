3 Tech stocks set to break out and make big gains: CALX, COMM, DXC [Video]

While the big cap stocks in the technology sector are on the spotlight, these 3 stocks - CALX, COMM, DXC set to breakout and rally higher with plenty of upside ahead. Find out how to profit from them with low risk entry with either pullback trading or breakout trading. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:22 CALX (Calix, Inc)
- 4:48 COMM (CommScope Holding Company, Inc)
- 9:06 DXC (DXC Technology Company)
