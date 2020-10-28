2020 US Elections: Blue Wave or status quo outcome to be slightly better for equities – UBS

Elections have consequences, but the defeat of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery will continue to be one of the main market drivers in any election outcome, which bodes well for the equity market over time. That said, a Blue Wave or status quo outcome would likely be modestly better for stocks because it would lead to larger fiscal support relative to a Biden win with a divided Congress, economists at UBS report.
Key quotes
“A Biden administration would emphasize economic recovery with a focus on infrastructure, green initiatives, and potentially healthcare coverage expansion. Trade tensions could also cool, providing an additional boost. This should offset the impact of tighter regulation and higher taxes. We believe industrials, materials and utilities sectors would benefit. The energy sector could lag due to green policies. Financial regulation would likely be fairly limited in scope. For healthcare, uncertainty about the impact of a potential ‘public option’ health insurance plan and drug price cuts could weigh on the sector, but we think the most dire policy outcomes are already priced in and, ultimately, greater healthcare coverage would benefit the sector.”
“In a Biden victory with a divided Congress, equities could have a modestly negative reaction. This constellation might produce the smallest fiscal package if the Senate Republicans opt to block most legislation. Still, industrials and materials could benefit from reduced trade tensions. On the regulatory front, utilities would benefit from green initiatives. However, energy, and, to a much lesser extent, financials, could see some regulatory headwinds. Healthcare stocks would likely react favorably to the prospect of more limited than expected policy changes.”
“In a status quo scenario, policy shifts would likely be fairly small. Fiscal stimulus that supports the recovery would likely come through, but it would be smaller than a Blue Wave outcome. Renewed trade tensions with China are a risk and would have a slightly negative impact on the industrials and materials sectors. Companies in the energy, financials, and healthcare sectors could benefit from a relief rally as some of the policy uncertainty associated with a Biden victory dissipates.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears
WTI dives on demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge in the EU. Potential lockdowns in Germany, France hit risk sentiment. API crude stocks build raise oversupply fears, EIA data in focus.