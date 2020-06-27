Zebra Technologies has partnered with the IOTA Foundation to integrate Tangle into the Savanna enterprise platform.

The firms have developed an API to store data in or retrieve data from the IOTA Tangle through a call.

Zebra manufactures RFID chip label printers used in the manufacturing supply chain, retail, healthcare and government.

IOT/USD is currently trending in a downward channel formation.

Zebra Technologies has recently joined forces with the IOTA Foundation to integrate the Tangle technology into the Savanna enterprise platform. The RFID and barcode scanners developed by Zebra Technologies will be connected to the IOTA Tangle.

IOTA and @ZebraTechnologies are collaborating to bring every scan in the #supplychain on the #Tangle for easy traceability and collaboration. Details in the webinar: https://t.co/Duiqbtlce6#IOTA — IOTA (@iotatoken) June 23, 2020

Zebra Technologies has more than 7,400 employees, over 10,000 distribution partners and the firm’s annual sales in 2018 were valued at 4.22 billion USD. The firm manufactures a wide range of data acquisition and processing equipment and software. It builds and sells RFID readers, barcode scanners, tablets, thermal barcode label and receipt printers. They also manufacture RFID chip label printers that are primarily used in the manufacturing supply chain, retail, healthcare and government.

Zebra Technology offers the Zebra Savanna cloud data platform, which provides application interfaces (APIs) to efficiently transform data, devices, products and processes into secure digital services. The company has developed a new service dubbed “Blockchain Traceability” to send an RFID or barcode scan to the blockchain with just one API call.

A REST API call is enough for devs to store or retrieve data from the blockchain. This “blockchain API” has now been extended with IOTA. Alex Fryer of Zebra Technologies explained that the two companies have been working to enable an RFID event to be sent directly into the IOTA Tangle through a single REST API call using Savannah. He said:

One of the big benefits of blockchain is the consistency of information and the fact that everyone can access it and that there is a complete level of trust and no manipulation of that data. And when it comes to RFID the fact that there is no scan involved, that there is no real human intervention involved to get that data onto the Tangle, this is complete zero-touch compliance within the supply chain. So that is very exciting which use cases this could open up. This is very new; we build the API here in our sandbox I think two weeks ago.

Zebra Technologies customers can already test the API via the developer portal. All they would require is an RFID scanner.

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD is currently trending in a downward channel formation as the bulls attempt to make a comeback following a bearish Friday. IOT/USD has gone up slightly from $0.2154 to $0.2155 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows that the current market sentiment for IOT/USD is still bearish.

Support and Resistance

IOT/USD faces strong resistance at $0.223, $0.226 (SMA 20) and $0.23. On the downside, IOT/USD has healthy support at $0.215 (SMA 50), $0.212, $0.207 and $0.2046 (SMA 200).

Key levels