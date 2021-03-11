Zcash price poised to retreat before another leg up

Zcash price rally is being confirmed by the relative strength index (RSI).

However, this cryptocurrency seems primed to consolidate before the uptrend resumes.

Since emerging from a triangle formation on March 6, Zcash price has gained over 25% in just four days and it is at a notable deviation from the 23 four-hour simple moving average.

Zcash price at risk of a downswing

ZEC’s upward breakout from a descending triangle has stalled at a price range defined by the .618 retracement level at $157 and the measured move target of $160.

Upward breakouts from descending triangles are not a regular occurrence, but they are more reliable and generate superior returns versus downward breakouts.

The adverse price reaction to the resistance raises the probability that Zcash price will enter a corrective phase to release compression. The .236 retracement level at $146 is essential support.

ZEC/USD 4-hour chart

To invalidate the correction thesis, the digital asset will need to close above $160 on the 4-hour chart. It would introduce the potential for Zcash price to rally to at least the .786 retracement level at $171.