Zcash price could be on the verge of a correction as indicator flashes sell signal

- Zcash price has surpassed the 2020-high hitting $120 for the first time in years.
- In the past few days, Zcash has experienced a massive spike in trading volume.
Zcash price is up by 116% in the past two weeks and has established a new two-year high at $120.69. Additionally, the digital asset has seen a massive increase in trading volume which adds a lot of credence to the breakout.
Zcash price could suffer a significant correction after massive rally
On the daily chart, the TD Sequental indicator has just presented a sell signal for the first time since August 2020. In the past, these calls have been notably accurate which adds a lot of selling pressure to Zcash.
ZEC/USD daily chart
Additionally, on the weekly chart, the RSI has just touched the overextended zone which often leads to a pullback. The past three oversold RSI’s have pushed Zcash price down by an average of 65%.
ZEC/USD weekly chart
However, the current Zcash uptrend is intact and bulls remain in control over the short and long trends. On the hourly chart, the most significant support level is the 100-EMA which has served as a guide for the bulls since the beginning of the run on January 6.
ZEC/USD 1-hour chart
As long as the bulls can continue to defend the 100-EMA, the uptrend will remain intact. The only resistance level is established at $120. A breakout above this point can quickly drive Zcash price towards the psychological level at $130.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple finds supporters in legal battle agains the SEC allowing XRP price to regain lost ground
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Ripple and two executives of conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering on December 22, 2020.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar primed to surge over 40% as resistance weakens
Stellar had a major rally towards $0.411 that started at the beginning of 2021. Since then, the digital asset has been under consolidation and established a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
Compound Price Forecast: COMP breaks out of head-and-shoulders pattern targeting $250
Compound has been trading inside a reverse head and shoulders pattern on the hourly chart since January 10. Finally, COMP had a breakout above the neckline resistance level at $198 while bulls target $250.
SUSHI bulls must break $4.80 for massive gains
Bitfinex became the fourth major cryptocurrency exchange to list SushiSwap after Binance, Huobi, and FTX. With SUSHI price up almost 40% in the last 24 hours, it might be poised for further highs as it penetrates a new market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.