Zcash launches anonymous transactions for Apple and Android mobile devices

- The new SDKs release supports shielded transactions on both Apple and Android mobile devices.
- The software for Android was developed afresh to match the capability of that of Apple.
The company behind the development and issuance of Zcash, Electronic Coin Company has introduced a new set of Software Development Kits (SDKs) that will now make anonymous transactions possible for users on both iOS and Android smartphones.
The development is an extension of the tests carried out in 2019 following the Sapling upgrade. Apple SDK was an update of the 2019 version. However, the developers created a new version of the Android SDK to ensure that it functions in equal measures as that of Apple.
The software’s development is still in development according to the Electronic Coin Company. The company, however, has asked third-party developers to create and test with the various mobile wallets that currently support anonymous transactions. In addition to the new SDK releases, the Electronic Coin Company introduced a compatible backend services that is tailor-made for mobile clients to directly interact with Zcash blockchain.
