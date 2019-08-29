- Coinbase U.K. also dropped support for Zcash.
- BCH was also delisted from the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange SBI.
The virtual product marketplace CoinMall has announced it will stop support for both Zcash (ZEC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to a lack of user interest. CoinMall stated that even though they processed hundreds of trades, none were conducted in Zcash, while less than one percent of sales involved Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The crypto community largely supported the decision. One user asserted that both Litecoin (LTC) and Ethereum (ETH) should be next, leaving only Bitcoin (BTC) as the sole crypto payment option. Zcash CEO Zooko Wilcox, in response, thanked CoinMall for posting its rationale.
CoinMall isn’t the only one who terminated support for Zcash. Just two weeks ago, Coinbase U.K. began emailing customers that they will discontinue support for Zcash from August 26, 2019.
A dangerous vulnerability allowing an attacker to mint an unlimited amount of ZEC was announced and patched back in February 2019. Although inflation bugs as such are harmful, most are discovered before they are exploited. However, there is no information about whether this exploit was used, though the Zcash foundation has described it as ‘vanishingly small’ in the Sprout Vulnerability CVE-2019-7167 announcement.
Exploits as such are problematic for privacy-coins. It is tough to figure out if they have been used while blacklisting any resulting coins is practically impossible. However, Zcash has gradually declined since January 2018, losing close to 95 percent of its value at this time. On the other hand, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was delisted from the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange SBI. Many believe that BCH is used for its intended purpose culminated, while many Bitcoin Cash blocks are practically empty. Despite the surrounding controversies, Bitcoin Cash has still managed to gain over 100 percent YTD this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Path back to $10,000-level hampered by three healthy resistance levels
BTC/USD fell from $10,175 to $9,685 following a heavily Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows that getting back into the $10,000-zone will require the bulls to negotiate two resistance levels at $9,750 and $9,800.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD creeps next to the oversold zone
ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Thursday following heavily bearish Wednesday. ETH/USD fell from $187.45 to $173 this Wednesday and has fallen further to $170.65. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD fell from $187.55 to $166 within four hours.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major deep in read, not recovery in sight
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red. A strong sell-off was fed by growing bearish sentiments after Bitcoin's unsuccessful attempt to develop a sustainable recovery at the beginning of the week.
EOS/USD breaks to levels not seen since February last year
The EOS/USD has not been at these levels since February 2019. Today's crypto crash has taken EOS/USD fell a total of 11.76% in a two hour period. 3.30 has been a formidable support level in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...