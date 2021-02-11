Reuters reports that the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
''In remarks to a financial sector innovation roundtable, Yellen said that cryptocurrencies have been used to launder the profits of online drug traffickers and to finance terrorism,'' the article reads.
''But she said innovation in the sector could help address these problems and reduce digital gaps dividing the country.
'Innovation should not just be a shield to protect against bad actors. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life,' she said.''
Key comments
US Treasury Secretary Yellen says US seeing 'explosion of risk' related to fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing and data privacy.
Says pandemic highlighted problems of 'broadband deserts', lack of access to financial services for millions of people
Says treasury can leverage financial sector innovation to combat problems, promote financial inclusion and improve competitiveness
In remarks to regulators, she says misuse of cryptocurrencies and virtual assets is a growing problem.
''Cryptocurrencies have been used to launder profits of online drug traffickers, finance terrorism.''
Market implications
The market's fragility to regulation is a bearish factor for crypto.
Meanwhile, in other related news, a positive for the market, Mastercard has announced that it will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on their network.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’. Of course, this had a positive effect in Dogecoin price which reached a market valuation of over $10 billion.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM breakout was cut off short as bears take control
Stellar price just reached a new 2021-high at $0.446 but got rejected significantly dropping towards $0.372 within the next 12 hours. It seems that bears have taken control over the short-term and can push XLM further down.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI is on the verge of a breakout towards $33 if this critical pattern cracks
Uniswap price is currently around $20.6 and awaits a potential breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. Most indicators show that bulls are in control and UNI can climb even higher.
Vechain price is inside a tightening range awaiting a potential 40% move
Vechain has been trading inside a robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021 and has established an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. The trend seems to favor the bulls which need to crack a key resistance level for a 40% breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.