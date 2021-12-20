Yearn Finance hits overbought conditions with YFI at risk of a 20% correction

- Yearn Finance price posts a spectacular 103% gain in just five trading days.
- Oscillators values indicate significant overbought levels have been reached.
- Technical breakout within the Ichimoku system could push YFI higher before any selling pressure occurs.
Yearn Finance price has undoubtedly been one of the biggest surprises of the cryptocurrency space over the past two years. Easily one of the best performers of 2020 and 2021, sentiment and attraction for YFI waned after the May 2021 selling. As a result, six months of consolidation may be coming to an end.
Yearn Finance price gains over $19,000 since November 15, triggering massive overbought conditions
Yearn Finance price action has been almost singular in its performance over the last five trading days. The results of that spike have generated some significant overbought warning signals in all three of the oscillators.
The YFI price spike has put the Relative Strength Index above the last overbought level in a bear market (65), creating an extreme overbought level or the beginning of a transition from a bear market to a bull market. In addition, the Composite Index has printed a new all-time high while also printing hidden bearish divergence between the two peaks of the prior highest high on May 11 to today. Finally, the Optex Bands have reached into extreme overbought territory and have printed a new all-time high as well.
Speculators will raise the most crucial question: Is YFI overbought, or is it positioning for another drive higher? From an Ichimoku perspective, if Yearn Finance can close above $35,600, YFI will have completed all conditions needed for an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout entry. This would be a massively bullish event as the last time Yearn Finance completed that entry criteria was on April 4.
YFI/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Key resistance levels to watch in the near future are the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $40,825 and the 88.2% Fibonacci retracement at $64,556. If bulls cannot close Yearn Finance price at or above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a return to the $30,000 value area is likely.
To maintain a bullish outlook, bulls will need to keep Yearn Finance price at a level where the daily close and the Chikou Span are above the Cloud – no lower than $35,500.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
