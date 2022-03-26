- XTZ price has broken out of a daily trend line on the 12-Hr Chart
- Tezos price has printed a bullish cup and handle pattern
- A break below $2.85 will invalidate the bullish thesis
XTZ price experienced a 25% rally this week, reaching a high of $3.57. There are multiple reasons to believe in more upside potential.
Tezos price displays bullish evidence in dangerous territory
XTZ price has recently broken a significant daily trend line and now consolidates above it at $3.55. The 25% rally this week also has the chart building a bullish cup and handle pattern. The cup and handle pattern has a value of 27% percent from swing low to swing high, which can be used to project future targets. If the bulls maintain support, then XTZ price will likely reach the $4.50 and $4.60 zone.
It is also worth noting that XTZ price is retracing from a previous impulse to the downside. A Fibonacci retracement placed over the bearish impulse has a .5 level at $3.58 and a .618 level at $3.82. The bulls are likely to see significant resistance in these areas. If the bulls can establish a closing candle above the $3.58 level, a 10% increase will likely occur into the .618 Fib level at $3.82. If the bulls can establish similar results at the .618 Fib level, then a 27% rally should occur.
XTZ/USDT12-Hour Chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis will be 15% below the current Tezos price at $2.84. If this were to occur, then XTZ price would likely continue falling towards $2.56 and $2.50, resulting in a 30% dip from the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
