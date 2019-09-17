XRP/USD is one of the top performers today trading 11% higher.

The price was halted at a trendline and the 0.3000 psychological resistance on the four-hour chart.

After forming a base between 0.2450 to 0.2700 XRP/USD has now smashed the consolidation high to trade 11% higher.

0.3000 is now the resistance level to beat after the trendline and the psychological level matched up to form a strong resistance.

The main value area is way underneath the price at 0.2616 but the consolidation top of 0.2665 could be the support zone if we get a mean reversion.

If we do get another push higher in the Asian session 0.3282 is the next resistance on the topside.

The 0.3150 area is the next value area for the distribution higher up on the volume profile and price could also consolidate there.