Ripple trades 2.4% higher today as general crypto sentiment improves across the board.

The price has currently broken through the resistance level of 0.2255 but it needs a close to confirm.

Ripple Hourly Price Chart

As you can see from the chart below the price has recently shot higher.

The 0.2255 level has been used on a number of occasions as a support and resistance level.

The next potential resistance lies at 0.2355 which has been respected on three occasions.

Ripple Daily Chart

The daily chart still looks under some serious pressure.

Although the lower timeframes have shown a bullish breakout the psychological 0.25 would be the level to beat on the higher timeframe.

Longer term the channel high is the main target for the bulls as the hammer candle two days ago provided a bullish signal.