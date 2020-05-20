XRP/USD: Ripple's XRP may get a boost from new Wordpress plugin

Ripple’s XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.9 billion. XRP/USD retreated from the intraday high of $0.2061 to trade at $0.2045 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day as it has been trading within a short-term bearish bias amid low volatility.
A new initiative that may boost XRP
Coil, the platform for web monetization and one of the biggest Ripple investments, has announced the launch of a plugin for WordPress that will help to fast track the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
The solution will provide the site owners with an easy way to integrate Coil and get rewards in crypto assets such as XRP and in fiat currency.
Coil received financing from Ripple in 2018. Later on, the company participated in which participated in Coil’s seed round to the tune of $4 million.
Stefan Thomas commented:
Part of the inspiration for Coil was to break down the barriers that prevent creators from being paid for their work and their fans from being able to support them. By leveraging Interledger Protocol technology and partnering with Uphold, we’re continuing to tear down walls that make cross-currency transactions too expensive and inaccessible to many.
XRP/US: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD dropped back below the upside trendline, which is a negative development in the short run. Now this line serves as a pivotal resistance at $0.2080, reinforced by the recent recovery high. Once it is broken, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2100 reinforced by the daily SMA100 and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band. If it is broken, the next resistance of $0.2200 will come into focus. It is created by a daily SMA200.
On the downside, the initial support is created by 1-hour SMA50 at $0.2040. It is followed by 1-hour SMA200 on approach to psychological $0.2000.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market hesitating between rising now or summertime
It's the turn of the Ethereum in the face of the apparent weakness of Bitcoin. The technical indicators in the Bitcoin dominance chart show a bearish structure.
LTC/USD: Litecoin to be used as payment option for the Atari Token Sales
Litecoin (LTC) will be accepted as a means of payment for purchasing the new Atari VCS gaming console and for investing in the Atari token to be issued in September 2020.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC trendline breakout looms as Bitcoin loses ground
Ethereum has been growing stronger against the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. The main goal has been to correct from the downward trend the pair embarked on towards ...
XRP/USD: Ripple's XRP may get a boost from new Wordpress plugin
Ripple’s XRP is the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.9 billion. XRP/USD retreated from the intraday high of $0.2061 to trade at $0.2045 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.