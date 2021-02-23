- XRP/USD fades upside momentum, snaps two-day winning streak.
- Strong RSI, convergence of 100-bar SMA, three-week-old support line challenge bears.
- Upward sloping 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters.
- Short-term triangle resistance guards recovery moves ahead of monthly top.
XRP/USD sellers attack the $0.5500 threshold during the latest pullback amid early Tuesday. In doing so, the ripple prices step back from a three-week-old ascending triangle’s resistance line.
However, strong RSI conditions join 100-bar SMA and the stated triangle’s support near $0.5300, to challenge the XRP/USD bears.
If at all the XRP/USD prices drop below $0.5300, a 200-bar SMA level of $0.4340 will question the sellers targeting the monthly low of $0.3405.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may again target the stated triangle’s resistance, around $0.6450.
Though, any further upside will have to cross the monthly top surrounding $0.7565 to keep the XRP/USD bulls happy.
Overall, ripple is on the positive side of the momentum but lacks courage off-late.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5476
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0181
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.20%
|Today daily open
|0.5657
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.514
|Daily SMA50
|0.3856
|Daily SMA100
|0.423
|Daily SMA200
|0.3402
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6494
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5149
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6406
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.4819
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5167
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2109
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.504
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.773
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple at a make-or-break point between bull flag pattern and several sell signals
Ripple price battling at the bull flag upper trendline near $0.58. A 4-hour candlestick close below $0.50 could extend the pullback. However, a close above the supply barrier at $0.56 would suggest a 35% price rally.
GRT price on the verge of a 65% breakout
The Graph price has been consolidating in a bull pennant for almost ten days, waiting to establish a clear trend. As GRT squeezes within this technical formation, the chances increase for a volatile breakout soon.
ETH eyes a 40% drop as it nears the end of a rising wedge
Ethereum price has dropped approximately 10% since it hit a new all-time high at $2,034 on February 20. At the time of writing, ETH price is trading just above the lower trendline of the rising wedge, waiting to establish a direction.
Stellar awaits a 60% bull rally from a bullish pennant pattern
XLM price saw a 160% upswing between late January and mid-February to hit a new all-time high at $0.60. However, since hitting the record level, Stellar has slipped into a consolidation phase.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.