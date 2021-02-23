Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
Ripple Price Prediction: Monthly ascending triangle defends XRP bulls

  • XRP/USD fades upside momentum, snaps two-day winning streak.
  • Strong RSI, convergence of 100-bar SMA, three-week-old support line challenge bears.
  • Upward sloping 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters.
  • Short-term triangle resistance guards recovery moves ahead of monthly top.

XRP/USD sellers attack the $0.5500 threshold during the latest pullback amid early Tuesday. In doing so, the ripple prices step back from a three-week-old ascending triangle’s resistance line.

However, strong RSI conditions join 100-bar SMA and the stated triangle’s support near $0.5300, to challenge the XRP/USD bears.

If at all the XRP/USD prices drop below $0.5300, a 200-bar SMA level of $0.4340 will question the sellers targeting the monthly low of $0.3405.

Meanwhile, recovery moves may again target the stated triangle’s resistance, around $0.6450.

Though, any further upside will have to cross the monthly top surrounding $0.7565 to keep the XRP/USD bulls happy.

Overall, ripple is on the positive side of the momentum but lacks courage off-late.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5476
Today Daily Change -0.0181
Today Daily Change % -3.20%
Today daily open 0.5657
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.514
Daily SMA50 0.3856
Daily SMA100 0.423
Daily SMA200 0.3402
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6494
Previous Daily Low 0.5149
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.4819
Previous Monthly High 0.5167
Previous Monthly Low 0.2109
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5663
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.504
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.3694
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6385
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7112
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.773

 

 

