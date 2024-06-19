XRP slips under $0.50 as Ripple proponents slam SEC for dropping Ethereum probe

- Ripple proponents have called out the SEC for dropping its investigation into Ethereum.
- Consensys, an Ethereum developer, shared the news of the regulator’s response to a letter.
- XRP is back under the $0.50 resistance in response to Ethereum’s free pass.
XRP trades back below $0.50 on Wednesday as Ripple (XRP) proponents like attorney Bill Morgan have lashed out at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for what is being considered a “second free pass” for Ethereum.
Ethereum developer Consensys announced on Wednesday in its official X account that the SEC is putting an end to its investigation into the second-largest cryptocurrency. The developer had enquired the status of the investigation through a letter sent to the regulator and received a response.
Daily digest market movers: SEC free pass to Ethereum angers XRP community
- The SEC’s decision to end the investigation into Ethereum has caused a stir in the Ripple community.
- The US financial regulator is embroiled in a legal battle with the cross-border payment remittance firm since 2020, alleging that Ripple sold unregistered securities through the XRP token. The SEC demands the court to impose $2 billion in penalties for Ripple.
- Ripple attempted to draw parallels between other crypto litigation, like the SEC’s lawsuit against Terraform Labs and its founders, to reduce the amount of the fine. This attempt was rejected by the regulator, but it opened the door to a significantly smaller penalty of around $102 million.
- For years, the XRP holder community has slammed the SEC for what is deemed “unequal” treatment of Ripple compared to its peers. Community members have criticized the agency for bringing a lawsuit against Ripple while Ethereum gets a “free pass.” History repeated itself with the SEC pulling a stop on its investigation into Ether.
- While the closing of the investigation marks a win for the Ethereum holder community, Ripple proponent attorney Bill Morgan has slammed the SEC for different treatment of Ethereum and Ripple for the second time in six years.
Ethereum’s second free pass from the SEC almost exactly 6 years after the Hinman free speech.— bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) June 19, 2024
Ethereum’s and Ripple’s different treatment will forever show how arbitrary the SEC has been in crypto. https://t.co/Coxf6czO9r pic.twitter.com/WNcacVYhNE
Technical analysis: XRP plunges below $0.50 yet again
Ripple price has declined steadily since mid-March. The altcoin closed above the sticky resistance at $0.50 for the first time in ten days on Monday, but it is back under this key level following the news of SEC dropping its investigation into Ethereum.
In case of further selling pressure, XRP risks a 5% decline to the April 19 low of $0.4665, a key support level for Ripple.
XRP/USDT daily chart
However, if XRP sees a daily candlestick close above $0.5330, the resistance and June 5 high, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a scenario, the token could climb towards the Fair Value Gap extending between $0.5491 and $0.6029.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Could USDT depeg following recent accusations from Consumers' Research?
A digital billboard accusing Tether of corruption was featured in Times Square. Historically, stablecoins often depeg following controversies surrounding respective parent companies. Tether recently launched a new synthetic dollar backed by gold.
Ethereum Layer 1 and 2 monthly active users surpass 25 million milestone amidst crypto bloodbath
Monthly active users on Ethereum chain’s Layer 1 and 2 projects have crossed 25 million per Token Terminal data. Despite the rise of Ethereum’s competitors like Solana, with the meme coin narrative, Ether remains relevant among traders.
ZKsync token faces massive sell-off following launch
A report from Nansen on Tuesday revealed that the top 10,000 wallets that were airdropped ZKsync's newly launched ZK token have begun selling their holdings. The price of ZK has dropped 34.5% since its inception after nearly half of the top wallets that received its airdrop on Monday sold all of their allocation.
Global Ethereum ETFs experience surge in net inflows as Hashdex files for combined spot ETH and Bitcoin ETF
Ethereum is down 3% on Tuesday as Hashdex submitted a market-weighted crypto ETF to the SEC, aiming to track the price of ETH and Bitcoin. Global investors have also increasingly purchased ETH ETFs amid declining exchange reserves.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.