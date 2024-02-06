XRP price sustains above $0.50 as Ripple pockets loss in SEC lawsuit

- XRP price is in a downward trend but keeps trading above the $0.50 psychological level on Tuesday.
- Judge Sarah Netburn, who presides the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, granted the SEC’s motion to compel in its entirety.
- Ripple is ordered to produce its 2022-2023 financial statements and post-complaint institutional sales proceeds.
XRP price hovers around $0.5054 on Tuesday as the altcoin struggles to stay above the psychologically important level of $0.5000. XRP price is at risk of further correction as Ripple pocketed a loss in the latest ruling affecting the payment-remittance firm against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)..
The presiding judge Sarah Netburn granted the SEC’s motion to compel Ripple to produce its financial statements from 2022-2023 and post-complaint institutional sales proceeds.
Also read: XRP price trades broadly unchanged leading up to crucial milestone in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit
Daily digest market movers: XRP price holds steady despite legal setback
- The US financial regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple has influenced the asset’s price in the past three years. The caseresulted in de-listing from major exchanges and affected the payment remittance firm that was once the largest public holder of the XRP token.
- While the most recent development in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit may not be entirely favorable to the cross-border payment giant, XRP price has held steady above the $0.50 level.
- This level is considered psychologically important since it has acted as support for XRP for over three months.
- The judge presiding on the SEC v. Ripple case granted the regulator’s motion to compel in its entirety, meaning that the firm is ordered to produce its financial statements from 2022-23 and its post-complaint (meaning post the SEC lawsuit) institutional sales contracts.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP Magistrate Judge Netburn has granted the @SECGov’s Motion to Compel in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/QrFZjGbUNN— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) February 5, 2024
- This holds significance as the findings from these documents could impact the fine imposed on Ripple for their conduct post-complaint.
Technical Analysis: XRP price downtrend intact
XRP price is currently in a downward trend that started in October 2023, forming lower highs and lower lows with the recent updates in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. The altcoin’s price has sustained above the $0.50 level, but it could continue its descent and a sweep of January 31 low of $0.4853 is likely.
XRP price could bounce from $0.4853 to climb towards $0.5429, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from July to August. The green bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily timeframe signal that a price recovery is likely in XRP..
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
XRP price could find support at $0.4853 and in the event of further decline, price could nosedive to the August 2023 low of $0.4210.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price sustains above $0.50 as Ripple pockets loss in SEC lawsuit
XRP price hovers around $0.5054 on Tuesday as the altcoin struggles to stay above the psychologically important level of $0.5000. XRP price is at risk of further correction as Ripple pocketed a loss in the latest ruling affecting the payment-remittance firm against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin price likely to fall 5% despite Powell's bullish thesis for Bitcoin
Bitcoin price continues to trade horizontally with technical indicators showing limited upside potential. BTC could drop 5% after multi-week consolidation below the $43,750 blockade. The bearish thesis will be invalidated if the price breaks and closes above $46,000.
Render price dips 8% as Nosana Compute Client onboarding voting concludes
Render price has displayed massive volatility over the past few weeks, coming on the back of a choppy altcoin market. Over the last day, however, the altcoin has taken to a steep load-shedding exercise.
Internet Computer price could move higher as ICP helps build the future of ordinals
Internet Computer price remains within the confines of a bearish technical formation since the year started. However, it could record a bold move soon with technicals inching in favor of the bulls.
Bitcoin: BTC price remains indecisive despite strong fundamentals
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows no signs of directional bias in the short term as it trades around $43,000. But the on-chain metrics reveal a clear bullish signal that could potentially kick-start the bull run.