XRP price remains stable, volume soars
Ripple (XRP) price is stable and trades at $2.63 at the time of writing on Monday, marking a change of 0.00% in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 28.99% to $4,501,823,389.33. Rising volume amidst price stability signals the likelihood of accumulation by traders or movement by large entities, and traders keep their eyes peeled for signs of upcoming volatility in the token’s price amidst rising volume.
XRP gained 6.75% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $157,683,333,533.82.

In the last 24 hours Pi, Virtuals Protocol and Zcash are top gainers, Aster, MemeCore, Plasma identified as top losers.

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

