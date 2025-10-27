XRP price remains stable, volume soars

Ripple (XRP) price is stable and trades at $2.63 at the time of writing on Monday, marking a change of 0.00% in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 28.99% to $4,501,823,389.33. Rising volume amidst price stability signals the likelihood of accumulation by traders or movement by large entities, and traders keep their eyes peeled for signs of upcoming volatility in the token’s price amidst rising volume.

XRP gained 6.75% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $157,683,333,533.82.

In the last 24 hours Pi, Virtuals Protocol and Zcash are top gainers, Aster, MemeCore, Plasma identified as top losers.