XRP Price Prediction: Ripple takes first step toward reclaiming $1.98

- XRP price surged nearly 40% in the last 24 hours, pushing it toward a critical level.
- A decisive close above the previous weekly open at $1.40 could signal the start of the next leg up to $1.74.
- Ripple will most likely consolidate in the 12-hour demand barrier before resuming its uptrend.
XRP price is a minor surge away from retracing toward its pre-crash levels. Interestingly, this sudden ascent occurred within the last 24 hours.
XRP price at pivotal point
After the recent collapse, XRP price found support at $1.03, the previous weekly close. On the 4-hour chart, Ripple bounced twice from this level and surged nearly 40% to $1.40, coinciding with last week’s open and the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The best-case scenario for XRP price would be a minor consolidation inside the 12-hour demand zone that extends from $1.22 to $1.41 before resuming its uptrend. In such a case, the bulls could build up momentum that will allow them to push it up 23% to the next swing high at $1.74.
Surpassing this level could help XRP price reach a yearly high at $1.98.
Adding a tailwind to this bullish outlook is the SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal that has flashed for the first time since March 30.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
Upholding the overall optimistic narrative is the near-zero funding rate, which implies that investors are not crowding in to open long positions despite a 40% pump in XRP price.
XRP funding rate chart
Santiment’s 30-day MVRV model tracks the average profit/loss of participants that acquired XRP in the past month. This metric points that 32.9% of addresses are in profit. Although this level is not near an average top, minor profit-taking might ensue at the current price levels, leading Ripple into a consolidation phase.
XRP 30-day MVRV chart
Overall, XRP price remains in a safe zone despite approaching a critical barrier at $1.40. Now, a consolidation followed by a breach in this zone could spark a 25% upswing to $1.74. However, if the sellers overwhelm the buyers leading to a decisive close below the 50 SMA at $1.24, it would jeopardize the upward move.
If XRP price shatters the $1.20 support barrier, it will invalidate the bullish move and trigger a 10% move to $1.09.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
