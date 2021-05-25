- XRP price is approaching a supply barrier extending from $1.09 to $1.18.
- Ripple might retrace to the support level at $0.84 before it resumes an uptrend.
- On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally.
XRP price prepares for the next leg up
XRP price saw a 62% upswing to $1.06 from the swing low created on May 23 at $0.65. This massive climb shows signs of slowing down as it approaches the supply zone, ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Due to the extent of the recent impulse wave, Ripple will likely retrace to support level at $0.84 before continuing its ascent.
Such a move will allow the buyers to recuperate their momentum and enable the remittance token to come back stronger. Under these conditions, XRP price is likely to rise to $1.32.
If the buying pressure continues to maintain at high levels beyond the said level, XRP price may soar another 18% to test $1.56.
Clearing these obstacles will allow Ripple a path to retest the supply barrier created in 2018.
XRP/USD 6-hour chart
Supporting this optimistic hypothesis is Santiment’s 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model. This fundamental index is used to determine the profit/loss of investors that purchased XRP in the past month.
At the time of writing, this metric was in the ‘opportunity zone’ at -22.22%, suggesting that the short-term holders are panic-selling, allowing the long-term holders to accumulate more. Thus MVRV portrays a bullish outlook for Ripple.
XRP 30-day MVRV chart
Furthermore, the whale transaction count, a metric that tracks transfers worth $100,000 or more. A spike in this metric indicates that whales are either looking to book profits or reallocate their funds, which is a bearish signal.
Such transfers are currently hovering around 15, a 48% decrease from the recent uptick on May 24, suggesting no immediate threats despite the recent rally.
XRP whale transaction count chart
Investors should note that if the bullish thesis explained above depends on the fact that XRP price recoils from the support level at $0.84. However, a breakdown of this barrier will suggest an increased selling pressure and invalidate the optimistic narrative.
Under these conditions, Ripple may retrace toward the recent swing low at $0.65 or tag the $0.642, the upper boundary of the demand barrier below it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.
Cardano remains indecisive
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias.
Dogecoin bulls approach last line of defense
Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to pre-crash levels and higher, but a failure will take it to lows last seen in mid-April.
Ethereum Classic looks to continue its descent
Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.