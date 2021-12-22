- XRP price moves into an entry zone that could generate a substantial drive higher.
- A bullish reversal is likely to sustain XRP throughout the Christmas holiday.
- Short-sellers are likely to get squeezed.
XRP price action has caught a bit of a bid over the past ten trading days, increasing by over 28%. Little evidence suggests that it will stop, too.
XRP long entry triggered, the opportunity for re-entry remains
XRP price has hit an entry that has been identified in previous analysis. The theoretical long entry setup is a buy stop or buy limit order at $1.00, a stop loss at $0.80, and a profit target at $1.70. The trade idea represents a 3.5:1 reward for the risk setup. But it’s the pattern that has developed that is most important.
The pattern on the $0.05/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is a Pole Pattern. Pole Patterns are any column that has less than 15 Xs or Os. Entry rules and conditions seem to vary from one Point and Figure expert to another, but there is broad agreement that entering at 50% of the range of the Pole Pattern column is appropriate.
However, when Pole Patterns develop and only move three or four boxes below a multiple bottom, the entry on the reversal seems to have a higher positive expectancy rate and profitability ratio than the standard entry criteria. Traders will want to watch for any resistance that could occur at the $1.05 to $1.10 value area as that could become a temporary profit-taking zone before XRP price resumes its move higher.
XRP/USDT $0.05/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
This bullish trade setup would be invalid if XRP moved below $0.75. In that scenario, XRP price would probably begin a flash-crash towards the $0.50 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
