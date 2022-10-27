XRP price manages to slide above the $0.464 hurdle in an attempt to trigger a quick run-up.

Investors can expect an 18% move next week that retests the $0.561 to $0.596 hurdle.

A daily candlestick close below $0.419 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple.

XRP price is ranging around a critical level and is yet to flip it into a foothold. A successful conversion of this barrier into a support structure is key in triggering the next leg for the remittance token.

XRP price at crossroads

XRP price reveals its bullish intentions after creating a double bottom at roughly $0.417. Since this point, Ripple bulls have pushed the altcoin up by 11% and are currently trying to flip the $0.464 hurdle into a support level.

A decisive daily candlestick close above this level will confirm the presence of buyers and likely kick-start an uptrend for XRP price. Investors need to exercise caution since a retracement in Bitcoin price could send altcoins tumbling down.

On the other hand, if XRP price can squeeze enough momentum before the big crypto pulls back, there is a decent chance of an 18% run-up to retest the lower limit of the $0.561 to $0.596 hurdle.

While this target is from a short-term perspective, a bullish resurgence could see XRP price attempt to sweep the equal highs at $0.914. This ambitious move, however, would constitute a 93% gain from the current position.

XRPUSDT 1-day chart

While things are looking dicey for XRP price due to the big crypto’s indecisiveness, investors need to observe the $0.464 barrier. A breakdown of this level, followed by a daily candlestick close below the October 20 swing low at $0.419, will create a lower low.

This development will invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially trigger a 5% crash in XRP price to retest the $0.397 level.