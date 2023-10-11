Share:

XRP price has fallen by more than 10% in the past week, slipping below the $0.500 mark.

Ripple is initiating the search for a new CFO after Kristina Campbell, the former executive, quit earlier this week.

Ripple proponent John Deaton believes that a new legislation would not arrive until 2025.

XRP price decline continued on Wednesday owing to broader market cues. While Ripple has come out on top in its fight against the SEC, for now, the crypto market's remains uncertain owing to the lack of clear regulations which according to John Deaton will take a while longer.

New Ripple CFO on the way

Ripple reportedly lost its CFO, Kristina Campbell, this week after the former executive resigned from her post. The executive was part of the company during the investigation and court proceedings pursued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the past years and even when Ripple partially won the lawsuit in May and won Judge Torres' ruling again last month, denying an appeal.

While no clear reason was mentioned by Campbell regarding her exit, according to a Fox Business reporter, Ripple has released a statement addressing this, saying,

"We're grateful for Kristina's leadership over the past 2+ years and her contributions to the company as we've experienced strong global momentum, business growth and navigated regulatory headwinds. We wish her all the best in her next chapter. Ripple remains in strong financial standing and is laser-focused on its continued success in key markets around the world."

The company is also reportedly on the hunt for a new CFO.

Ripple proponent says regulation will take time

Ripple proponent John Deaton took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about the future of regulations in the United States. According to Deaton, the US won't see any meaningful legislation until the second half of 2025 and Ripple and the crypto market would be forced to continue its fight against regulatory bodies such as SEC, CFTC, FED, etc.

Deaton's comments were in response to Ron Hammond, Director of Government Relations at Blockchain Association, who tweeted,

9) This could push bills like stablecoins to a vote in November or even December. These major events will also dovetail into the 2024 election cycle. Presidential election years are hard to pass anything meaningful in Congress as everyone is focusing on winning. So time is short. — Ron Hammond (@RonwHammond) October 10, 2023

XRP price decline continues

XRP price, trading at $0.483 at the time of writing, has inched closer to testing the support line marked at $0.476. The altcoin was in an uptrend up until a week ago but has declined by more than 10.7% since then. In doing so, not only did the cryptocurrency lose the uptrend but also the psychological support of $0.500.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is deep into the bearish zone, sitting below the neutral line at 50.0. The indicator suggests that the bearish momentum is building up, which could induce selling amongst investors. This would result in a further decline in price.

For now, sustaining the $0.476 support line is crucial as losing it would result in the XRP price falling to a three-month low of $0.450, last visited by Ripple in July.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

However, the Ripple community has always been a strong catalyst when it comes to price action. Thus, if the cryptocurrency finds support from the community, it would be able to recover and reclaim the $0.505 line as support. This would invalidate the bearish thesis and set the XRP price up for further recovery.