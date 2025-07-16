- XRP is closing in on the $3.00 hurdle as interest in the derivatives market ticks higher.
- US House Representative French Hill says that there are enough votes to pass the crypto bills, including the stablecoins' GENIUS Act.
- The surge in the New Addresses metric signals rising adoption and demand for XRP.
Ripple (XRP) edges higher again, up over 1% to trade at around $2.95 during the American session on Wednesday. The correction from highs slightly above $3.00 reached on Monday saw XRP find support above $2.80. With the uptrend reinstated and aiming for highs past the short-term hurdle at $3.00, focus is quickly shifting to the record high of $3.40, tagged in January.
Market overview: Passage of US crypto bills could boost XRP rally
United States (US) President Donald Trump stepped in on Wednesday, seeking to revive the momentum for cryptocurrency legislation following a 196–222 vote against advancing the bill in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
President Trump stated that 11 out of the 12 House Representatives he met with had agreed to support the GENIUS Act bill, which paves the way for the establishment of regulations for stablecoins.
House lawmakers are expected to discuss the CLARITY bill and the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Surveillance State Act during the ongoing 'Crypto Week.'
The passage of these bills could put the US at the forefront of innovation in the cryptocurrency industry by establishing a clear framework that protects investor interests while advancing adoption. US President Trump believes these key legislations could bolster the country to become the crypto capital of the world.
House Representative French Hill told CNBC on Wednesday that there are enough votes in the House to pass all three crypto bills, including the US Senate's GENIUS Act, which was passed in June.
"I believe the House has the votes for those three measures and the speaker is working this morning on how they will be coordinated and presented to the House for consideration," Hill said.
Crypto-based companies like Ripple could benefit immensely from the passage of the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act, considering the company issues two tokens, XRP and the RLUSD stablecoin.
Ripple has been working to expand its stablecoin and Ripple Payments infrastructure in the US, European and Asian regions. RLUSD is a regulated stablecoin designed for institutions, serving as a bridge between the digital asset economy and the traditional financial system. Ripple Payments is a platform primarily used for cross-border value transfer utilizing XRP.
Meanwhile, investor interest in XRP has remained steady over the last few weeks, with the futures contracts' Open Interest (OI) increasing from $3.54 billion on June 23 to $7.9 billion at the time of writing.
XRP Futures Open Interest data | Source: CoinGlass
However, a 45% decline in the derivatives market volume to $13 billion over the past 24 hours reflects the instability that followed the rally above $3.00 on Monday and the immediate drop to the $2.80 support level. Low volumes indicate reduced market activity, which could hinder the steady increase in the XRP price.
XRP derivatives market stats | Source: CoinGlass
On the other hand, XRP is experiencing increasing adoption, as evidenced by the number of new addresses, which has reversed the downward trend after a drastic drop to 2,752 on April 19. Glassnode's New Addresses metric shows the number of new addresses joining the XRP Ledger averaged 8,690 on Monday. If this trend extends, it will signal a surge in the adoption and demand for XRP, and in turn, could boost the price toward record highs.
XRP Number of New Addresses metric | Source: Glassnode
Technical outlook: XRP upholds bullish outlook
The XRP price sits significantly above key moving averages, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.37, the 100-day EMA at $2.30, and the 200-day EMA at $2.16. All of these averages bolster the bullish outlook and could serve as support levels in the event of a trend reversal.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reinforces the bullish structure, upholding a buy signal since June 28. Traders may maintain exposure as long as the MACD line in blue stays above the red signal line.
A break and close above $3.00 would cement the bullish outlook and boost the probability of a breakout toward record highs of $3.40.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Still, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) overbought at 81, caution is advised. Often, higher RSI readings above 70 signal a potential trend reversal as the market overheats. Hence, in the event the RSI slides below 70, the XRP price could claw back the gains accrued toward the 50-day EMA support at $2.37.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.