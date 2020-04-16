Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

XRP Price Forecast: XRP/USD sees a possible short squeeze with vulnerabilities remaining under $0.2000

Cryptos |
  • XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 1.70% on Thursday.
  • XRP/USD aggressively broke out to the upside, reversing a range breakout from the prior session.
  • The bulls still need to push above $0.2000 to regain bullish bias. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

A big retest is being eyed of a breached flag structure via the daily. There is also a chance the bulls capitalize on a near-term bull flag, following the bearish breakout. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Heavy buying saw the price spiking up to $0.1900 in the early part of the European session. Sustainability will be told as the session progresses, there is a risk of this being a short-squeeze. 

Spot rate:                   0.1905

Relative change:       -3.70%

High:                          0.1932

Low:                           0.1741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede

Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede

In any transaction between two individuals, there is one thing in common, and that is the perception by both parties that the settlement price benefits them in some way.

More Cryptocurrencies News

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD soars over 10% targeting $3.0

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD soars over 10% targeting $3.0

The cryptocurrency market has been treated to volatility during the European session on Thursday. The Asian session earlier in the day was mostly bearish as sellers extended their action from the American session on Wednesday.

More EOS News

ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern

ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC. 

More Ethereum News

Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb

Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb

XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location