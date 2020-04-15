XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD price pressures tilted to the downside underneath $0.2000

- XRP price is trading in negative territory, with losses of some 1.40% on Wednesday.
- XRP/USD is moving within a very tight range block, subject to a breakout.
- Daily trading conditions have observed a range of $0.19 - $0.18, over the last five sessions.
XRP/USD daily chart
The next move out from the noted range block will very likely be trend defining.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
Price formation appears to have formed a triple top via the 60-minute chart view, with the neckline area breached.
Spot rate: 0.1835
Relative change: -1.40%
High: 0.1899
Low: 0.1820
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
