XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model 

- Flare expands XRP’s role in DeFi with $100M in XRP from Vivo Power and increasing liquidity.
- Moonwell becomes the first on the Base ecosystem to extend support for cbXRP, a tokenized version of XRP by Coinbase.
- The expanding role of XRP in DeFi offers holders greater flexibility in accessing on-chain services.
The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
Beyond staking, new branches of XRPFi emerge on the Base ecosystem’s Moonwell, offering extended support for XRP via tokenized cbXRP, opening the gates for other DeFi services.
Moonwell launches first-ever cbXRP market on Base ecosystem
Moonwell, a lending app on the Base ecosystem, announced extended utility for cbXRP, a 1:1 backed tokenized version of XRP by Coinbase. This begins the lending and borrowing of cbXRP on Base.
For the new DeFi service, XRP holders must exchange their tokens for cbXRP on Coinbase to borrow USD Coin (USDC) against it. With the borrowed USDC, XRP holders will have DeFi exposure without selling their XRP.
VivoPower and USDT0 on Flare boost XRPFi
VivPower pledged a $100 million investment in XRP for institutional yield gains through a partnership with Flare last week. It aligns with Vivopower’s goal to become the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise.
Adding a DeFi layer to XRP, Flare offers FXRP, a 1:1 tokenized, fully non-custodial version of XRP.
Alongside Vivopower’s investment, a Messari report notes that Flare experiences a liquidity spike with the integration of USDT0, the omnichain version of Tether’s USDT stablecoin, which utilizes LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token standard.
Flare's TVL growth. Source: Messari
The Total Value Locked (TVL) on Flare has surged to an all-time high of $162 million on June 8, from $38 million on April 29. Currently, the DeFiLlama data shows Flare’s TVL stands at $144 million.
Flare TVL. Source: DeFiLlama
Flare also plans to advance XRP’s role in DeFi through liquid staking, which will reward users for staking FXRP with stXRP, similar to Liquid Staking Tokens (LST) earned on Lido DAO.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price slips as Canadian Sol Strategies files with US SEC to list on NASDAQ
Solana (SOL) price upside action stays subdued, leaving the smart contracts token vulnerable to downside risks. SOL is trading at $145 at the time of writing on Thursday, weighed down by elevated risks in the derivatives market.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum pare losses as XRP wobbles amid an unstable derivatives market
Price action in the broader cryptocurrency market remains subdued following the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on Wednesday, which met expectations leaving interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25% to 4.50%.
Three reasons why Pi Network could drop below $0.50
Pi Network (PI) is trading in the red around 1% at press time on Thursday, risking a potential drop below the $0.50 psychological level. As the bearish trend gains traction, there are three reasons why Pi Network could drop below $0.50 in June.
US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams
The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds. The FBI and the US Secret Service utilize advanced blockchain analysis to solve cryptocurrency confidence scams.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.