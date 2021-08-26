XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence

XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367.

A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496.

A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.

XLM price is coiling up as it trades below two crucial resistance levels. A breakout from this consolidation could head higher, leading to massive gains or breakdown, causing a sell-off.

XLM price inches closers to breakout

XLM price has been on a slow downtrend since August 16 and has formed two lower highs while forming a somewhat equal low around $0.343. Drawing a trend line connecting the two swing highs forming on August 16 and 22 reveals that moving higher will be tough.

Adding headwinds to an upswing move is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.367 that also seems to be squeezing the area for XLM price to move.

However, considering the bullish structure of the cryptocurrency market, investors can expect a bullish breakout. A decisive close above the confluence of these barriers at $0.367 will confirm the start of an uptrend.

The resistance levels at $0.411, $0.444 and $0.496 are three crucial targets that the bulls will aim to conquer in the short term.

A move to $0.496 would constitute a 40% rally from its current position.

XLM/USDT 6-hour chart

On the other hand, if the bears overtake, leading to a breakdown of the $0.343 support barrier, it will push XLM price to a stable support level at $0.322.

A decisive 6-hour candlestick close below $0.322 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis and potentially triggering the 17% crash to $0.265.