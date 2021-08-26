XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence

- XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367.
- A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496.
- A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
XLM price is coiling up as it trades below two crucial resistance levels. A breakout from this consolidation could head higher, leading to massive gains or breakdown, causing a sell-off.
XLM price inches closers to breakout
XLM price has been on a slow downtrend since August 16 and has formed two lower highs while forming a somewhat equal low around $0.343. Drawing a trend line connecting the two swing highs forming on August 16 and 22 reveals that moving higher will be tough.
Adding headwinds to an upswing move is the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.367 that also seems to be squeezing the area for XLM price to move.
However, considering the bullish structure of the cryptocurrency market, investors can expect a bullish breakout. A decisive close above the confluence of these barriers at $0.367 will confirm the start of an uptrend.
The resistance levels at $0.411, $0.444 and $0.496 are three crucial targets that the bulls will aim to conquer in the short term.
A move to $0.496 would constitute a 40% rally from its current position.
XLM/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, if the bears overtake, leading to a breakdown of the $0.343 support barrier, it will push XLM price to a stable support level at $0.322.
A decisive 6-hour candlestick close below $0.322 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis and potentially triggering the 17% crash to $0.265.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
As Ethereum gas fees surge, it is getting expensive to transact on the Ethereum blockchain. Lower value non-fungible tokens may be hit hard with rising Ethereum gas fees that could eliminate the bottom of the NFT market.
AXS suffers steep correction as Crypto Blades and Axie Infinity go to war
Cheaper alternatives to Axie Infinity emerge in the non-fungible token gaming ecosystem. Active users on Crypto Blades grew by over 1400% over the past month, X World Gains and MOBOX registered over 100% increase.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA retracement could lead to new all-time high above $3
Cardano price has kick-started its retracement that might likely push it down to $2.50. A decisive bounce from $2.50 could lead to a 25% upswing to a new all-time high at $3.07. A breakdown of the $2.38 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Three reasons why XRP price could double in a few days
XRP price has been on an impressive upswing over the past month. While most altcoins are retracing, Ripple has managed to stay afloat without intense drawdowns. Going forward, XRP price should likely experience a similar uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.