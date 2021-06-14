- XLM price trades to a different tune as it tries to sustain price above a symmetrical triangle’s lower trend line.
- Stellar 200-day simple moving average (SMA) looms large over any price traction that may emerge.
- Volume runs well below the 50-day average, revealing no accumulation or distribution by investors.
XLM price has been propped up by the symmetrical triangle’s lower trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the March 2020-May 2021 rally. However, the resulting rebound has been limited, unaffected by the Bitcoin burst higher since the El Salvador announcement to make BTC legal tender. Without a daily close above the 200-day SMA at $0.379, the cryptocurrency price path will be carrying a downward bias.
XLM price decoupling from Bitcoin follows altcoin script
XLM price correction in May was a wicked reminder of the risks inherent in cryptocurrency investing, as Stellar collapsed 65% into the May 23 low. Not only did it remove the pockets of anxiety and weak holders, but the decline also abolished a historic rally from the March 2020 low.
The proceeding price action has taken the form of a symmetrical triangle as XLM price has oscillated in a tighter range with noticeably lower than average volume. The current location of Stellar below the 200-day SMA and the triangle’s upper trendline, which just crossed below the moving average, presents a challenge for bullish Stellar investors.
The measured move of the symmetrical triangle is nearly 50%. A resolution to the downside could motivate an XLM price decline to $0.166, which is well below the 78.6% retracement of the March 2020-May 2021 advance. It would be a significant blow to Stellar; a network envisioned to boost financial inclusion by reaching the world’s unbanked.
To confirm a resolution to the downside, XLM price needs a daily close below the June 12 low at $0.300. It would almost guarantee a sweep below the May 23 low of $0.274 and raise the odds that Stellar will resume the brutal correction, potentially to the measured move target of $0.166.
XLM/USD daily chart
XLM price can avoid a bearish fate by beginning with a daily close above the triangle’s upper trend line and the dominant 200-day SMA, currently at $0.379. After that, Stellar would be free to rally to the intersection of the 38.2% retracement of the May correction at $0.474 with the declining 50-day SMA at $0.486. Thus, it would be a 30% gain for timely Stellar investors.
Like other altcoins, XLM has struggled to break the bounds of a symmetrical triangle and the resistance enforced by the 200-day SMA. As a result, the outlook for Stellar also is not much different, neutral with a bearish tilt.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
