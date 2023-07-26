Share:

Since Twitter's rebranding to X, several projects have come up, pumping and dumping as they pedal the ticker X.

Among them, AI-X, X-Coin, and X token have recorded massive pumps and dumps, causing concern.

The incident underscores the need for thorough research and due diligence before investing in a cryptocurrency.

X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.

X coins pump and dump amid Twitter rebrand hype

X coins have dominated the market after Twitter CEO Elon Musk decided to rebrand the social media platform to X. As investors chase the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO), some of these tokens have recorded massive gains.

Musk said, "X could become half of the global financial system." His optimism fueled massive rallies for tokens with the "X" ticker symbols as they speculated about the platform's potential impact on the financial world.

With the tokens' rise in value, skeptics and optimists must remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to swindles, pumps, and dumps.

X-related coins listed on DEXTools

DEXTools, a decentralized application (dApp) featuring a collection of customizable cryptocurrency trading and analysis tools, has listed these X coins. The preference of this platform over others is that DEXTools gives a community rating meant to identify legitimate projects from possible swindles.

Among the X coins that have stood out on DEXTools include AI-X, whose ticker is X with a reliability score of 99/99 and a verified contract. On community trust metrics, the token boasts 57% against 43% who still need convincing.

There is also X token, with an 88% reliability score, and has a verified contract. Out of 295 votes, 96.6% of community members trust the project. The network touts X token as Elon Musk-inspired crypto that is community-driven, has X-Factor rewards, and employs deflationary mechanics.

Number three on the list is X-Coin, boasting a solid 84% reliability score and pedaled as lacking confinement to the realms of traditional understanding.

There is also X Japan, whose ticker is X JP with a reliability score of 21% and a verified contract. X JP rallied 400% before dumping.

AI-X/ETH 15-min chart, X/ETH 2-hour chart, X-Coin/ETH 2-hour chart

With AI-X, X, and X-Coin marking the first, second, and fourth on the list below, DEXTools has flagged the remaining two (marked in red) as possible scams, reiterating the need for extra caution.

X-inspired coins on DEXTools

Speaking to Coindesk, some experts have attributed the emergence of these bogus coins to the dormancy in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices, which were stuck within range for some time. The low volatility left traders and investors susceptible to promising alternatives offering more volatility .

Citing crypto fund DFG founder James Wo:

While the biggest currencies like bitcoin and ether have very low volatility, it's only natural that traders will look for opportunities elsewhere.

It is also worth mentioning that low market cap projects were doing well during Bitcoin's muted moment, also leaving investors vulnerable to enticement.

With this, it is imperative to note that the crypto arena is full of bad actors willing to take advantage of unsuspecting investors. For this reason, one must never trade based on hype and blindly look at potential gains. Thorough research is key while maintaining cognizance of the highly volatile nature that is characteristic of crypto.