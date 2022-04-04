Find out how to spot the Wyckoff accumulation structure in Bitcoin and where Bitcoin will go. Instead of trading Bitcoin, I also covered Bitcoin and Crypto related stocks that you can tap into in order to ride on the strength on Bitcoin.

Click and watch the video below on YouTube (Pro Tip: adjust the speed to 1.5–2X):

When the Wyckoff accumulation pattern for Bitcoin is completed, these 4 Bitcoin-related stocks are expected to start the markup phase to test higher price targets.