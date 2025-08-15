- Worldcoin struggles to hold support at $1.00 as risk-off sentiment spreads.
- WLD liquidations surge and open interest extends its decline from July's peak.
- Sell signals offered by the MACD and SuperTrend indicators could suppress any short-term recovery.
Worldcoin (WLD) bulls are facing difficultly, attempting to prevent the previous day's sell-off, triggered by revived inflation concerns in the United States (US), from extending toward the range support at around $0.90.
The token trades around $1.00 at the time of writing amid a significant slump in interest, evidenced by a shaky derivatives market.
Worldcoin faces declining open interest as liquidations surge
Worldcoin futures Open Interest (OI), which refers to the notional value of outstanding futures or options contracts, stands 38% below July's peak of $465 million.
The steady decline to $287 million indicates that WLD faces low risk-on sentiment as fewer traders bet on the price rising in the short term. If this trend holds, WLD's recovery above the $1.00 level might be a pipe dream in the near term.
World Coin Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
The subsequent surge in liquidations amounting to $2.12 million over the past 24 hours, with long position holders bearing the biggest brunt at $2 million, underscores the bearish momentum.
WLD futures liquidations data | Source: CoinGlass
Still, a bullish trend reversal could gain traction in upcoming sessions if the futures weighted funding rate stabilizes in the positive region. A positive funding rate suggests that more traders are leveraging long positions in the WLD, thus increasing the probability of a recovery occurring.
WLD Futures Weighted Funding Rate indicator | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: Worldcoin on the cusp of extending decline
Worldcoin price hangs at the edge of a cliff, with support at $1.00 seemingly weak due to the rampant risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. The token's position below key moving averages, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the 100-day EMA and the 200-day EMA, all forming a confluence of support at $1.04, puts bulls at a disadvantage.
At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator dons a sell signal, calling on investors to consider de-risking from WLD as the downtrend extends toward the next key support at $0.90. WLD's bearish bias may hold with the blue MACD line remaining below the red signal line.
WLD/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is declining toward the oversold region, affirms the bearish grip amid a reduction in buying pressure. Traders should monitor support at $0.96, tested on Tuesday, and the lower demand zone at $0.90, tested on August 2. Strong rebounds from these levels could offer entry opportunities for investors who wish to buy the dip.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC steadies after record high, ETH and XRP eye rebound
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stabilized around their key support levels on Friday after dipping 4%, 4.26%, and 5.96%, respectively, the previous day. This price pullback in the top 3 cryptocurrencies came in after the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released.
FARTCOIN, VIRTUAL, and TIA post double-digit losses amid $1B liquidation
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Celestia (TIA) record losses in double digits over the last 24 hours, as the cryptocurrency market lost over $1 billion in liquidations on the back of a higher-than-expected US July PPI rising 0.9% in a month, to the highest since March 2022.
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts
Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Surge in validator exits and strong PPI inflation reading sparks correction
Ethereum (ETH) dropped by 5% on Thursday following an increase in the amount of coins exiting validator duties and a hot July Producer Price Index (PPI) reading in the US.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.