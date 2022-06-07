With cryptos bleeding, should you buy SafeMoon price?

SafeMoon price has seen three consecutive days of down candlesticks as the crypto markets tank.

This downtrend, however, has brought it closer to the buy zone, extending from $0.000511 to $0.000636.

Investors need to be careful with their timing and not be caught off guard if Bitcoin price takes another dip.

SafeMoon price is approaching a potential reversal area and hoping for a quick turnaround. This buy area could trigger another rally that could result in a similar uptrend as that seen between April 18 and May 26.

SafeMoon price prepares for a touchdown

Safemoon price has been in a downtrend since the May 26 swing high at $0.001090 was formed after a 197% rally. So far, the altcoin has dropped 42% and is currently grappling just above the buy zone, extending from $0.000511 to $0.000636.

The previous articles about the altcoin have mentioned that there is a chance SafeMoon price will bounce off this area and rally 100% or more. Considering the recent sell-off in Bitcoin price, retail investors might be panicking, but the outlook remains the same.

The $0.000511 to $0.000636 buy zone is still valid and will put SAFEMOON price in a deep discount mode relative to the range, extending from $0.000356 to $0.001090. Hence, the chances of an uptrend or a trend reversal in this deep-discount mode are higher.

As for targets, investors can safely expect SAFEMOON to trigger the next run-up and retest the range high at $0.001090. This move would constitute a 90% ascent from $0.000574. However, in a highly bullish case, SafeMoon price would set a higher high at the $0.001360 hurdle. This run-up, however, would amount to a 140% gain from the $0.000574 barrier.

SAFEMOON/USDT 1-day chart

While things are looking up for SafeMoon price, a potential spike in selling pressure that pushes Safemoon price to create a daily candlestick close below the range low at $0.000356 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Since this move creates a lower low, SafeMoon price could set a new all-time low.