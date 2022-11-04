- Ethereum price currently hovers around $1,536, which is the the midpoint of the $1,479 to $1,593 range.
- A minor run-up to $1,593 could be possible but the altcoin remains bearish and eyes a revisit of $1,350.
- A daily candlestick close above $1,633 level will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH.
Ethereum price has consistently performed better than Bitcoin in the recent past, but this outlook could be coming to an end. Investors can expect ETH to trigger a correction to stable levels. Market participants should note that this is a short-term bearish move and will provide patient buyers a chance to accumulate the altcoin for the long term.
Ethereum price shows weakness
Ethereum price rallied 32% between October 21 to 29 and set up a local top at $1,663. This swift ascent has already produced a string of lower lows after October 29, but ETH is yet to produce a significant market structure shift by sliding below the October 28 swing low at $1,479.
The consolidation of Ethereum price from October 28 has resulted in a range, extending from $1,479 to $1,593. after a range high deviation, ETH is currently hovering around the midpoint at $1,536. Interestingly, the momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slid below 50, which indicates that the sellers are in control of the narrative.
Investors can expect Ethereum price to sweep the range low at $1,479, which is the low-hanging fruit traders can take advantage of. However, a continued sustenance below this level could trigger a rebalancing of the inefficiency between $1,446 and $1,349.
Traders can be conservative and book profits at $1,389 and/or $1,364 support levels. This downward move in Ethereum price would roughly constitute a 10% gain for the bears.
ETHUSDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking dicey for Ethereum price, a persistence above the range’s midpoint at $1,536 followed by a flip of the $1,633 hurdle into a support level will invalidate the bearish thesis.
This retaliative move could indicate that the buyers in control and would likely propel Ethereum price to $1,708.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Canada launches crypto and CBDC consultation following increased use cases in the country
India leads crypto adoption on a global scale, but countries like Canada are also joining the race. Although the latter is still far behind in the race, it may pick up pace given it is receiving support from the government to do the same.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: Market makers might call an audible and pump LUNC
Terra's Luna Classic price (LUNC) could witness a pump in the coming weeks. Following this week's successful bearish trade idea, market makers may have collected enough liquidity to reverse the trend. Key levels have been defined to gauge a potential move.
MATIC price surges by 8% following the launch of NFTs on Meta
MATIC price reacted to the ongoing developments on Polygon, reigniting bullish sentiment among its investors. The indicators also highlight chances of an extended rally, which would place the cryptocurrency in the profitable zone.
Fidelity launches commission-free crypto trading product for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Fidelity Investment is one of the largest financial services companies in the world, with over $9.9 trillion worth of assets under its management. The firm also has a footing in the crypto space through its Digital Assets arm and is now expanding on the same.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.