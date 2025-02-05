- Dogecoin and XRP struggle alongside Bitcoin as the largest cryptocurrency hovers under the $100,000 milestone on Wednesday.
- Canadian blockchain company Neptune Digital Assets bought 1 million DOGE tokens.
- Bitwise, Osprey Funds and Rex Shares are looking to launch a spot Dogecoin ETF in the US, which is likely to catalyze gains.
- XRP technical indicators show the likelihood of further decline, price outlook turns bearish.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRPLedger’s native token XRP observe a correction on Wednesday, extending their losses from the past seven days. DOGE is down 2.43% and XRP lost nearly 5% of its value on the day.
Between the two tokens, the largest meme coin is likely to lead the recovery and the anticipated altcoin season, during which 75% of the top 50 altcoins outperform Bitcoin over a period of 90 days.
Dogecoin added to the strategic reserve of a publicly traded Canadian firm
Neptune Digital Assets, a publicly traded Canadian blockchain company, acquired 1 million DOGE tokens, worth nearly $270,000, as part of a “strategic derivative purchase” on December 27, 2024. The details of the purchase were revealed in a disclosure published by the firm on Tuesday.
Between January 26 and February 3, the firm added 20 more Bitcoin tokens, worth $2 million. Thus, Neptune Digital Assets has a total BTC holding of 376 BTC (over $37 million). The firm shared plans to leverage xits enhanced purchasing power with a focus on BTC.
Neptune is the second publicly traded company to buy Dogecoin, the first is Spirit Blockchain, another digital asset firm. The move marks a rising institutional demand for and adoption of Dogecoin among firms.
Crypto traders await this catalyst for DOGE rally
The approval of United States (US) based Spot Bitcoin ETF catalyzed a bull run in BTC price in 2024. Traders expect the pattern to repeat with Dogecoin and await a Spot ETF approval in DOGE. Three firms, Bitwise, Osprey Funds and Rex Shares, are keen on launching a Spot Dogecoin ETF, an anticipated catalyst for the meme coin.
At the time of writing, Dogecoin trades at $0.25618, with a market capitalization of $38.63 billion.
Why DOGE and not XRP could kick off altcoin season
XRP, the native token of the XRPLedger, awaits a recovery in its token and the three key market movers influencing the altcoin are Bitcoin’s price trend, US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple and an anticipated approval of the XRP Spot ETF in the United States.
While XRP is further from its goal of a Spot XRP ETF launch, Dogecoin is a step closer with no lawsuit in tow and three firms awaiting approval to launch the product for institutional investors in the US.
The XRP/USDT daily price chart shows signs of further deterioration in the altcoin. Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 38 and is sloping downward and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line, signaling a negative underlying momentum in the XRP price trend.
XRP could find support in the imbalance zone between $2.1491 and $2.3297, as seen on the daily price chart.
XRP/USDT daily price chart | Source: TradingView
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bulls target double-digit gains amid market volatility
Despite the recent market correction this week, Monero’s (XMR) price stabilizes above $220 at the time of writing on Wednesday after retesting its ascending trendline and finding support around $195 on Monday.
Bitcoin hovers around $97,000 as crypto czar David Sacks evaluates US Bitcoin Reserve
Bitcoin price hovers around $97,000 on Wednesday after falling 3.5% the previous day. President Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks says they will evaluate a Bitcoin Reserve.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holders bought into recent price dips
Chainlink (LINK) price is retesting and finding support around its descending trendline throwback at $16.91 this week, eyeing a recovery ahead. On-chain data supports the recovery as LINK’s daily active addresses and revenue generated are rising.
Crypto AI investors dump $2.5B as China retaliates to Trump trade war with NVIDIA, Google probe
The Crypto AI sector plunged 8.5%, shedding over $2.5 billion on Tuesday in reaction to the aftershocks of the U.S.-China trade war. China has revived antitrust investigations into U.S. tech giants Google and NVIDIA following a 10% ]\tariff imposed by the Trump administration.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.