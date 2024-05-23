Whales take profit on WIF holdings, meme coin wipes out nearly 20% gains from May top

- Whale wallets holding WIF have sold their holdings, taking profit while the meme coin is nearly 20% below its monthly high.
- Whales accumulated WIF ahead of the meme coin’s climb to a high of $3.28 on May 22.
- WIF could wipe out gains from Wednesday if profit taking persists.
Dogwifhat (WIF) price wiped out 20% gains since its May peak of $3.6799. The meme coin overcame resistance at $2.90 on May 22, the Solana-based asset could attempt another recovery as the category rallies in the past 24 hours.
Data from crypto price tracker CoinGecko, the market capitalization of Solana-based meme coins has climbed over 5% in the past 24 hours. The market cap is $8.75 billion on Thursday.
Whales book gains in SOL-based meme coin WIF
Crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain identified whale accumulation of WIF tokens on May 22, prior to the surge in the meme coin’s price. On Wednesday, WIF rallied to a high of $3.28 on Binance.
While Ethereum-based tokens rallied in response to positive developments surrounding optimism of ETF approval, Solana-based meme coins have also reacted positively.
Investors accumulated WIF, per Lookonchain on May 22, whale wallets have started taking profits on Thursday.
Whale wallets identified as “37reKQ” and “8rWUUy” bought WIF worth nearly $2 million on May 22.
WIF is pumping!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 22, 2024
We noticed 2 whales bought 701,668 $WIF($2.04M).
Wallet"37reKQ" spent 1.31M USDC to buy 453,877 $WIF at $2.89 2 hours ago and has an unrealized profit of $161K.https://t.co/OUYQOKx0tl
Wallet"8rWUUy" spent 4,036 $SOL($730K) to buy 247,791 $WIF at $2.95 in the… pic.twitter.com/up45IEJFgj
Late on Wednesday, a whale sold 2.36 million WIF tokens for nearly 7.44 million USD Coin (USDC) at an average price of $3.155. Following the whale’s token sale, the meme coin wiped out its value by 6%.
A whale sold all 2.36M $WIF for 7.44M $USDC at an average price of $3.155 in the past 2 hours.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 22, 2024
This caused the price of $WIF to drop from $3.25 to $3.05, a decrease of 6.2%.https://t.co/S9l5fo39L2https://t.co/OQJb6bHLVb pic.twitter.com/VRQ7x8gxXz
Another large wallet investor sold 500,774 WIF for 1.47 million USDC, at an average price of $2.94. The trader sold WIF four times in total and realized profits each time.
A smart money sold all 500,774 $WIF for 1.47M $USDC at $2.94 4 hours ago.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 23, 2024
This smart money traded $WIF 4 times in total and made money every time.
The win rate is 100% and the total profit is ~$2.3M!
Address:https://t.co/SClk1TrAGwhttps://t.co/mGmyxrVt2A pic.twitter.com/tPM0ZwgNj2
WIF eyes return to May 22 top of $3.28
WIF set up its local top, May 2024 peak of $3.6799 on May 6. WIF produced lower highs and lower lows since hitting its monthly peak. There is a notable break in the trend on May 22 as price climbs to a high of $3.28.
The histogram bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator have turned green, indicating an underlying positive momentum. On Wednesday May 22, MACD crossed over the signal line, supporting a bullish thesis for WIF.
The Solana-based meme token is likely to rally to its May 22 top and pile nearly 9% gains.
WIF/USDT 1-day chart
In the event of a correction, WIF could sweep liquidity at its May 19 low of $2.42. WIF could find support at its May 1 low of $2.2641, this level has been respected as support since mid-April.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NEAR protocol could see a rally as it sets out to launch an AI smart contract builder
Near protocol (NEAR) co-founder Illia Polosukhin stated in a social media post on Wednesday plans for NEAR to launch NEAR AI, a user-owned AI system that will allow users to build web3 apps without code on an end-to-end network.
US House of Reps passes bill aiming to regulate cryptocurrencies
FIT21 bill received massive support as the House of Representatives voted to pass the bill on Wednesday. The White House and US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, Gary Gensler, expressed concerns about the potential impact of the FIT21 bill on investor protections in a statement.
Ethereum bulls await ETF approval as BlackRock, Bitwise, Grayscale submit amended ETH ETF filings
Ethereum (ETH) is trading sideways on Wednesday as BlackRock, Bitwise and Grayscale submitted their amended 19b-4s filings to the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The agency has also begun conversations with issuers on S-1s applications.
As Ethereum spot ETF approval nears, these altcoins could explode
It is not surprising that altcoins related to Bitcoin saw a major rally post-Bitcoin spot ETF approval. Likewise, tokens closely related to Ether could ride the ETF approval wave. Ethereum Classic, Pepe, Floki and other DeFi tokens could gain momentum as the ETH ETF approval deadline nears.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, providing a buying opportunity between $64,580 to $63,095. On-chain metrics forecast a bullish outlook for BTC ahead. If BTC clears $70,000, the chances of resuming the uptrend would skyrocket.