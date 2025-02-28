- Ethereum corrects 4% on Friday amidst a market-wide sell-off in crypto.
- Derivatives data shows traders are seeking downside protection, with the shift to a bearish sentiment towards Ether.
- As institutional investors pull capital from Bitcoin ETFs, it ushers in selling pressure across BTC and altcoins.
Ethereum (ETH) derivatives traders expect a decline in Ether price in the coming weeks. Ether is trading above $2,200 on Friday as Bitcoin gains ground after a flash crash under the $80,000 level.
Bitcoin is back above $83,500 leading a market-wide recovery. The open interest in Ethereum is recovering slowly after the market-wide de-leveraging this week.
Ethereum price declines, derivatives traders bearish
Ethereum is trading at $2,214, correcting 4% on the day. The largest altcoin is highly correlated to Bitcoin, therefore the BTC flash crash under $80,000 and the subsequent recovery influenced the Ethereum price trend.
While Ether struggles to gain ground among traders, derivatives data from Coinglass shows bearish bets. The long/short ratio, a metric that compares the number of long positions against short ones, reads 0.9562.
A value less than one indicates a higher expectation of a price decline, as it signals a larger count of short positions in Ether.
Nick Forster, Founder of Derive.xyz, evaluated the derivatives data in the Ethereum market and observed that the 7-day at-the-money (ATM) implied volatility (IV) has fallen from a high of 84% from earlier in the week to the current level of 65%.
A decline in 7-day ATM IV is a sign of temporary volatility stabilization or a lower expectation of price swings in Ether.
Ethereum 7-day ATM IV | Source: Amberdata
“We anticipate that volatility could increase again around the upcoming FOMC meeting on March 19, where the Federal Reserve's decisions may affect market sentiment. Furthermore, with the delayed rollout of ETH’s Pectra upgrades now scheduled for April, we could see an uptick in volatility as traders react to new developments surrounding scalability improvements and changes to network mechanics in Q2,” Forster said.
Forster explained that as crypto traders feel the pressure of the sell-off in the market, altcoins have experienced significant sell-offs and traders are seeking downside protection.
Forster’s key observations include:
- Sharp drop (15 and 6%) in ETH 25 delta skew for the 7-day and 30-day options.
- With strong demand for puts, traders are betting on an Ether price crash and there is a lower interest in calls.
- Traders are focused on protecting portfolios amidst the market correction.
“This [seeking downside protection through higher demand for puts] behavior is a direct response to the continued volatility and uncertainty, especially in the wake of large institutional BTC ETF outflows. In the past few days, we've seen significant net outflows including -$1.14 billion on February 25 and -$540 million on February 24. These outflows suggest that institutional investors are increasingly pulling their funds, which is adding to the selling pressure across the crypto space.
The fear is that this could create a negative feedback loop, where continued selling drives more selling, further driving prices lower,” added Forster.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
Cardano poised for double-digit drop amid market weakness
Cardano price is extending its decline by nearly 7%, trading around $0.60 on Friday after falling 23% this week. Santiment data support this decline as ADA daily active addresses are falling, and the technical outlook indicates a continued correction, with ADA potentially facing an additional double-digit decline.
XRP short-term holders dominate sell-off as whales buy the dip
XRP short-term holders dominated the selling activity during the recent market crash. XRP whales have been accumulating more tokens during the crash, adding over $1 billion worth of tokens. XRP could bounce off the lower boundary of a descending channel if it fails to hold the $1.96 support level.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP continue to sell off
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues declining on Friday after falling more than 15% this week. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and declined by nearly 24% and 21%, respectively.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.