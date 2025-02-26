Ethereum price today: $2,320
- Ethereum took a 7% dive upon Trump's statement that the US would impose tariffs on imports from the European Union.
- The decline shows a rising correlation between cryptocurrencies and macroeconomic conditions.
- ETH could stretch its decline to $1,500 if the descending channel support fails.
Ethereum (ETH) extended its decline on Wednesday, down 7% in the past 24 hours following US President Donald Trump stating that he would slap a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union.
Ethereum falters before Trump's tariff threats
In the first cabinet meeting of his second term, Trump remarked that the US would impose a 25% tariff on imports from Europe.
"We have made a decision, we'll be announcing it very soon and it'll be 25% generally speaking, and that will be on cars and all other things," said Trump.
He also noted a potential delay in implementing the tariff on Canada and Mexico to April 2.
Following the statement, ETH stretched its decline to 7% in the past 24 hours and 15% in the weekly time frame.
The sustained price depreciation has caused a number of ETH investors to capitulate, aiming to cut losses with fears of further downturn.
The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows investors booked about $500 million in losses in the past three days.
ETH Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
Likewise, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a fourth consecutive day of negative flows, with $50.1 million in net outflows on Tuesday, per Coinglass data.
A similar decline was evident across the crypto market, where Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Solana (SOL) noted losses.
The sustained losses since Monday, when Trump first announced tariff resumption on Canada and Mexico, underscores ETH and, by extension, the crypto market's rising correlation to macroeconomic conditions and traditional stocks.
After Trump's statement, the S&P 500 shaved off $500 billion from its market capitalization.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could decline to $1,500 if descending channel's support fails
Ethereum sustained $116.28 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations accounted for $86.81 million and $29.47 million, respectively.
ETH saw a rejection near the $2,560 resistance following a bounce off the lower boundary of a descending channel on Tuesday.
ETH/USDT daily chart
The top altcoin is retesting the channel's support for the second consecutive day. If ETH sustains a firm close below the descending channel and fails to hold the $2,200 critical support, it could decline to $1,500.
However, the $2,300-$2,500 historical demand zone — where investors purchased over 62 million ETH — could help prevent such a decline.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are near their oversold regions, indicating dominant bearish momentum and a potential recovery.
A daily candlestick close above the $3,000 psychological level will invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
