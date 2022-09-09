- Bitcoin rallies 10% in one day as an influx of volume transactions pours into the market.
- The 200-week moving average could be a probable resistance zone at $23,125.
- Invalidation of the uptrend thesis remains a breach below $17,622.
Bitcoin price has produced an applaudable retaliation against the late summer mudslide. Additional gains should not be ruled out.
Bitcoin price surges higher
Bitcoin price has surprised day traders as an impressive bull run occurred on Friday, September 9. The bulls have been showing a persistent uptick in transactions throughout the first week of September, which suggested a volatile market was sure to commence.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $21,253. The recovery was catalyzed by a subtle bullish divergence on the daily level, which deemed the September 6 low at $18,510 more oversold than the August 28 low at $19,533.
BTC USDT
Day traders in the market have fully taken advantage of the RSI signal and have confidently breached both the 8-day exponential (EMA) and 21-day simple moving averages (SMA).
As per the last bullish thesis, a profitable target for the current uptrend rally is the 200-week moving average at $23,128. Traders should keep the invalidation point at the June 18 swing low at $17,622. Early evidence of an uptrend failure could be a closing candle below a triangle apex at $19,700.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
