Invalidation of the bearish thesis is closing the 4-hour candle above the large engulfing candle that breached through the triangle apex at $0.012. If the bulls can hurdle this level, they could prompt an additional rally in the short term towards 0.14, resulting in a 26% increase from the current CRO price

CRO price currently auctions at $0.1093. A rebound toward the recently breached apex and an uptick in volume has occurred. This could be attributed to shorts entering the market upon the retest of the breached barrier. If the technicals are correct , a decline of equal value to the initial September bear rally could occur. Such a move would target the $0.08 level for a 20% decline.

Crypto.com price recent decline may not be an ordinary sell-off. On September 16, the bears successfully established a closing candle beneath the 8-day and 21-day simple moving averages. In the following, a breach of the previous triangle apex occurred. This is a significant bearish gesture under Auction Market Theory as the triangle was the catalyst before the summertime bull run occurred.

