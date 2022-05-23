Why a 20% rally for Crypto.com price makes sense now

Crypto.com price is stuck trading below a higher time frame resistance barrier at $0.202.

A decisive flip above this level is likely to trigger a 20% run-up to $0.249 for CRO.

A four-hour candlestick close below $0.173 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Crypto.com price is on the verge of flipping a crucial resistance barrier into a support level. Assuming this conversion occurs, CRO will be primed for a quick expansion to the next hurdle.

Crypto.com price prepares to embark

Crypto.com price has crashed roughly 53% since May 1 and set a swing low at $0.167. This downswing caught traction after the LUNA-UST debacle and slid below the $0.249 and $0.202 support floors.

As the recovery phase begins across Bitcoin and other altcoins, CRO is also hoping for the same. However, Crypto.com price needs to flip the $0.202 level into a support barrier to signal a resurgence of buyers. In such a case, CRO will attempt a quick run-up.

Investors can use the flip of $0.202 as a buy signal and ride the explosion of Crypto.com price to $0.249. This move would constitute a 20% gain and is likely where the upside is capped in the short term.

CRO/USDT 4-hour chart

While things are looking up for Crypto.com price, a downturn in Bitcoin price could trigger a descent in altcoins, including CRO. In this situation, the altcoin could crash 10% to retest the intermediate support level at $0.173.

If sellers manage to produce a four-hour candlestick close below this level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis for Crypto.com price. This development could further trigger a crash to $0.139, where buyers can regroup and attempt an uptrend.