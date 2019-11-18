Who's Who in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies in the 2020 US Presidential Elections

- Few candidates speak openly of technology, blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
- John McAfee is the opposite extreme, as he approaches the campaign only as a way of making the technology known.
- Andrew Yang, who supports the regulation of crypto space, seems to be the best placed to face the primaries.
Democratic Party candidate Andrew Yang has made public his position in favor of greater regulation of the crypto segment.
Mr Yang advocates by clearly defining a tax structure, determining what a token is and what asset category a token corresponds to according to its functionality.
Other candidates have their positioning. Let's see what other candidates think about Cryptocurrencies:
- Michael Bloomberg, Democrat - He is skeptical about cryptocurrencies but values positively the Blockchain technology positively.
- Steve Bullock, Governor of the State of Montana, supported economically the implantation of companies related to the Blockchain industry. In June 2017 he awarded $416,000 to a project to support the Bitcoin network.
- Kamala Harris, Democratic Senator from California, supports classifying Bitcoin as a commodity. She does not express other opinions on the matter.
- Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, answers the question about the classification of Bitcoin, assuring that the appropriate category is a commodity.
- Tulsi Gabbard, the Massachusetts state senator, had her first experience with cryptocurrencies in 2017. She bought Ether and Litecoin in December 2017, so her first experience didn't end well. Candidate Gabbard highlights the safety issues of crypto assets and is concerned about the lax regulation of the crypto ecosystem.
- John Delaney, Republican candidate and former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange, was a member of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus.
- Howard Schultz, the former Starbucks CEO, is a blockchain technology enthusiast and defends the use of digital assets for their essential role in a future society without cash.
- John Hickenlooper, a Democrat candidate, led as Governor of Colorado the creation of the Council for the advancement in the use of blockchain technology. Denver is considered one of the friendliest cities with blockchain technology in the US.
- Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has worked hard to turn Seattle into a global hub in blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
- Finally, John McAfee. The eccentric millionaire directly asks not to be voted in the race for the presidency. His goal during the campaign is to publicize blockchain technology as an opportunity to empower the citizen and give him tools to escape government control, all thanks to Blockchain technology.
