- Cardano price has rallied 10% over the weekend.
- An influx of volume accompanies the recent uptrend.
- Invalidation of the bearish trend is a breach below $0.33.
Cardano price has rallied impressively in the last few days. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the move.
Cardano price pumps
Cardano price has rallied in applaudable fashion to end the third week of October. Since the start of the week, ADA, the self-proclaimed Ethereum killer token, lost 10% of its market value. Over the weekend, the bulls have managed to reconquer nearly all of the losses as a strong bullish rally ensues.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.3619.the rally north has breached the 8-day exponential moving average. The Relative strength index has rallied into over-bought, hinting at bullish confidence. Most importantly, the volume amidst the current ascension has produced a classic ramping pattern in favor of the bulls.
ADA USDT 3-Hour Chart
If market conditions persist, a rally toward the 21-day simple moving average stands a fair chance of occurring. Such a move would result in an additional 8% increase in price.
The uptrend scenario depends on the recently established swing lows at $0.33 remaining untagged. If the bears tag the invalidation point, the entire uptrend would be void. The ADA price would likely continue falling south towards $0.230 and potentially $0.25, resulting in up to a 30% decline.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Cardano, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin price could get a bid for higher targets if these factors play out
Binance Coin price has found stable support on the Relative Strength Index. The bulls have successfully reconquered the 8-day exponential moving average. Binance Coin price could witness a strong rally in the coming days. Key levels have been defined.
XRP price might rally back to $0.50, heres why
XRP price shows potential for more upside price action. Key levels have been defined. XRP price shows strength after a persistent week of bearish price action. After an 18% mudslide on the month, the bulls accomplished a 10% rally.
Terra LUNA price pulls off a 10% weekend pump, heres what could happen next
Terra LUNA's price demonstrates an applaudable retaliation against last week's downtrend. Key levels have been identified to gauge the strength of the move. Terra LUNA'S price has recently been taken by surprise as the digital currency has rallied 10% within an hour.
LINK price: Chainlink wallets accumulate the altcoin, prepare for massive comeback
Based on data from Santiment, large wallet investors on Chainlink have accumulated about 47.31 million LINK tokens since Mar 2022. The on-chain analytic platform revealed that investors who held between 10,000 to 1,000,000 LINK have consistently accumulated it since May 22.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.