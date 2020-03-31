Leading crypto ratings provider, Weiss Ratings, has said that Cardano is the only project with a high level of brainpower.

In November 2019, the rating firm had said that Cardano’s crypto, ADA, was “clearly superior” to EOS after it had incentivized Shelley testnet.

Weiss Ratings, a leading crypto ratings provider, has recently said that Cardano is the only crypto that musters a high level of intelligence. Just a few days back, Cardano launched Ouroboros Hydra - its off-chain scalability solution. In addition to this, Byron reboot is also expected to launch soon.

This is not the first time Weiss Ratings has praised Cardano. In November 2019, it stated that Cardano’s cryptocurrency ADA was “clearly superior” to EOS shortly after it completed its incentivized Shelley testnet.

According to an earlier FXStreet report, a spokesperson from IOHK - the firm behind Cardano - had noted that Hydra could scale the Cardano network to a million transactions per second. This could make Cardano faster than existing payment systems like Visa. The rating firm has now given Cardano one of the highest technology scores among all other cryptocurrencies in the industry.

Weiss Crypto Ratings tweeted: