- Leading crypto ratings provider, Weiss Ratings, has said that Cardano is the only project with a high level of brainpower.
- In November 2019, the rating firm had said that Cardano’s crypto, ADA, was “clearly superior” to EOS after it had incentivized Shelley testnet.
Weiss Ratings, a leading crypto ratings provider, has recently said that Cardano is the only crypto that musters a high level of intelligence. Just a few days back, Cardano launched Ouroboros Hydra - its off-chain scalability solution. In addition to this, Byron reboot is also expected to launch soon.
This is not the first time Weiss Ratings has praised Cardano. In November 2019, it stated that Cardano’s cryptocurrency ADA was “clearly superior” to EOS shortly after it completed its incentivized Shelley testnet.
According to an earlier FXStreet report, a spokesperson from IOHK - the firm behind Cardano - had noted that Hydra could scale the Cardano network to a million transactions per second. This could make Cardano faster than existing payment systems like Visa. The rating firm has now given Cardano one of the highest technology scores among all other cryptocurrencies in the industry.
Weiss Crypto Ratings tweeted:
No other #crypto we know of comes close to marshaling the same level of brain power as #Cardano. And this is reflected in one of the highest Technology scores of all the cryptos we rate.#ADA $ADA #cryptocurrency. -@WeissCrypto
Virtually everything about Cardano is of much higher quality than most other cryptocurrencies. -@WeissCrypto
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
