Weekly Crypto Market [Video]

This report is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation or investment advice. It is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or as an official confirmation of any transaction. All market prices, data and other information contained in this report have been prepared from sources believed to be reliable, but we give no representation or warranty that the information is complete, accurate or current. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and a total loss of principal may occur. This report may not be reproduced, redistributed, or copied in whole or in part for any purpose without NKB GROUP AG’s prior express consent and may not be distributed in jurisdictions where digital assets are prohibited.