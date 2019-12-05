Vulnerabilities in android allow for hackers to steal cryptocurrency wallet information

Promon, a cybersecurity firm has uncovered that there are notable vulnerabilities in android.

Cyber-thieves are able to steal cryptocurrency wallet information, given the above-noted.

A Norwegian-based cybersecurity firm, Promon has revealed that there are vulnerabilities in Android, which could allow cybercriminals to access private data on any Android phone. It is noted that some 500 most popular apps are at risk.

The CTO of Promon Tom Lysemose Hansen said:



We have tangible proof that attackers are exploiting StrandHogg in order to steal confidential information. The potential impact of this could be unprecedented in terms of scale and the amount of damage caused because most apps are vulnerable by default and all Android versions are affected.

The report detailed: