The advent of Bitcoin (BTC $30,145) Ordinals signals the “organic return of builder culture” to the network, according to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Buterin made the comments in a July 7 Twitter space where he spoke at length with Bitcoin proponents Eric Wall and Udi Wertheimer about what Bitcoin developers could learn from Ethereum devs.
Buterin praised Ordinals and the BRC-20 token standard which he sees as a rejection of “stagnant” politics in the Bitcoin ecosystem.
“Ordinals are starting to bring back a culture of actually doing things. It feels like there's real pushback to the laser-eye movement, which is good,” Buterin said.
OK WE TRY AGAIN! @VitalikButerin https://t.co/RsEag1VAKr— Udi Wertheimer (@udiWertheimer) July 6, 2023
The nearly two-hour-long conversation centered around the issue of scalability. Wall claimed Bitcoin’s Lightning Network can’t scale for future users and it fails “frequently” when processing “even medium-sized payments.”
In response, Buterin suggested the best approach would be to focus on implementing different types of layer-2 solutions along with looking for ways to make the Bitcoin base layer more efficient.
I think focusing on rollups is good and so is being open to ZK-snark-based scaling solutions.
Wertheimer believed the introduction of rollups could create an interesting side effect.
“If we adopted rollups for Bitcoin, we actually get an execution environment too […] We can do smart contracts,” Wertheimer said.
Wall and Wertheimer — two key figures behind the Ordinals project Taproot Wizards — are outspoken exponents of Ordinals and routinely advocate for building increased functionality on top of the Bitcoin network.
Their stance has drawn criticism from more fundamentalist Bitcoiners who claim NFTs and smart contracts on Bitcoin dilute its supposed primary function as a peer-to-peer cash network.
Such critics include Jan3 CEO Samson Mow, who believes Ordinals waste block space that could otherwise be dedicated to Bitcoin payments.
Wall noted these criticisms and explained that Bitcoin could be used as a “proof system” for zero-knowledge proofs which wouldn’t congest the network.
“My perspective is that we [Bitcoiners] always wanted to do DeFi adjacent things but we just wanted the Bitcoin base layer to just act as sort of a judge or an arbiter of that computation and not have to run the computation on-chain,” Wall said.
We shouldn't necessarily just be thinking about second layers as a way to make payments, but I think we could also think about them [as a way of doing] expressive things.
The discussion yielded fresh controversy in the Bitcoin community, with Wertheimer slamming Mow and Blockstream CEO Adam Beck for being dismissive of the conversation with Buterin.
These 2 laser-eye clowns have been running blockstream into the ground for the last decade— Udi Wertheimer (@udiWertheimer) July 6, 2023
In 10 years that company couldn’t come up with a single successful product
Their joke of a blockchain processes 3 txs a day
And they think they have nothing to learn from ethereum pic.twitter.com/mp7we9Lvxq
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
Binance loses C-suite executives as exchange and CEO face charges on securities laws violations
Binance Exchange and CEO Changpeng Zhao remain the subject of an investigation by the US Department of Justice after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) flagged the exchange and its CEO on charges of money laundering and other security laws violation.
Fantom price crashes by 12% in a day as Multichain users dump $110 million worth of assets
Fantom price witnessed a rather unexpected turn of events after the network went through a couple of developments. The price plunged after investors assumed a bearish turn of events, which was actually a simple transaction moving assets from one place to another.
APT trading volume slumps 25% as exploiters seize Aptos Network Twitter account, details
Aptos Network Twitter account has reportedly been hacked, with exploiters pedaling a fake airdrop. The network has issued an alert warning users of bad actors trying to drain their wallets. While the firm cautions users against clicking any links, the network’s 24-hour trading volume has slumped 25%.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.