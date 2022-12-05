The Ethereum co-founder has recommended weary crypto investors to shift away from price watching and focus on the tech instead.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared some sage advice for traders feeling the blues of the crypto bear market: Focus on the tech rather than the price.
The Ethereum co-founder made the recommendation in response to a Dec. 3 post from self-described crypto investor CoinMamba, echoing what many crypto investors are likely feeling at the moment.
After 9 years in crypto I’m kinda exhausted. I want to move on and do something different with my life. Tired of all these scammers and fraudsters..— CoinMamba (@coinmamba) December 3, 2022
"After 9 years in crypto I’m kinda exhausted. I want to move on and do something different with my life. Tired of all these scammers and fraudsters," CoinMamba said.
The crypto industry has continued to be bombarded with unsavoury news since the collapse of FTX and the resulting contagion, which recently claimed crypto exchange BlockFi.
BNB Chain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Ankr recently confirmed it was hit by a multi-million dollar exploit on Dec. 1.
Even before that, hackers had already been responsible for the theft of over $2.98 billion in digital assets in 2022, according to statistics from blockchain security firm PeckShield.
A large chunk was from the Ronin bridge exploit, which resulted in $625 million in crypto assets being pilfered back in March.
However, as a means to combat all the negativity, Buterin suggests moving away from trading / investing “circles” and instead, getting closer to the “tech and application ecosystem.”
"I'd recommend increasing your distance from trading/investing circles, and getting closer to the tech and application ecosystem," he said.
“Learn about ZK-SNARKs, visit a meetup in Latin America, listen to All Core Devs calls and read the notes until you've memorized all the EIP numbers…” he added.
Ether bull and host of The Daily Gwei Anthony Sassano agreed, saying the bear market is the "perfect time" to shift away from market watching and learn more about the tech.
"Much more signal than noise (especially in the Ethereum ecosystem) and the tech side is so much more exciting than the markets anyway."
Ethereum has given investors plenty to focus on this year, with the completion of the long-awaited Merge on Sept. 15, which saw the network shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.
Buterin later added a new category of milestones to the Ethereum technical roadmap, one that aims to improve censorship resistance and decentralization of the Ethereum network.
"Being in it for the tech is already a significant and positive culture pivot, relative to being in it for price movements," said Buterin in his recent Twitter post.
In November, Buterin told Bloomberg that the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange brought lessons for the entire crypto ecosystem.
He labeled the FTX collapse as a “huge tragedy” but also noted that the problem was in people, not technology – adding that the underlying stability of distributed ledger and the technology powering the crypto asset economy has not come into question.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX Price Prediction: Traders bet should be on Avalanche bulls triggering a 15% rally
AVAX price has broken out of a critical hurdle and pattern, signaling the start of a quick run-up. However, bulls currently face AVAX price has breached an inverse head-and-shoulders setup, hinting at a 13% upswing. AVAX price has broken out of a critical hurdle and pattern.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls delay an inevitable retest of $0.60
XRP price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after overcoming the selling pressure and flipping a significant resistance level into a support floor. Adding credence to the current scenario is Bitcoin’s lack of volatility, which has caused most altcoins to come to a standstill.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls come to the rescue with a plan to revisit $1,500
Ethereum price set up a local top after a quick run-up over the last week. This move was followed by a tight consolidation that resulted in a breakdown, allowing sidelined buyers to step up. As a result, ETH is primed for a quick run-up.
Assessing the chances of Bitcoin price revisiting $20,000 before 2022 ends
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation in the four-hour timeframe, indicative of a volatile move. The most plausible outcome of this range tightening would be a minor correction to rebalance the imbalance present to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.